Miami Dolphins vs Philadelphia Eagles Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Miami Dolphins vs Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday – October 22 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA



Records Before the Game

Miami Dolphins (5-1, 2-1 Away)

Philadelphia Eagles (5-1, 2-0 Home)



This game will showcase two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. The Eagles Jalen Hurts versus the Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa. Here’s the cool history of both quarterbacks. They both played at Alabama and won a national championship. Tua replaced Jalen in the championship game against Georgia for Alabama. Both quarterbacks are 5-1 right now. Let’s take a closer look at both teams and ways to get a victory on Sunday Night Football.



Why you should watch this game

Could this be a Super Bowl preview? You want to see who’s the more successful quarterback between the two. Both organizations are looking to take the next step in dominating their respected conferences.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You have a dinner party to go to and everyone is expecting you to be there. Heck! The restaurant doesn’t have any TVs in it.



Miami Dolphins

Miami has been on a tear this season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has 1876 yards with 14 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. I believe the Dolphins offense has recorded more offensive yards than any team in league history at this point in a season. They have two running backs with 5 or more touchdowns (D. Achane – 5 and R. Morstert – 9) through the air and on the ground. Keep an eye on wide outs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They have both combined for 8 touchdowns this season. The Miami Dolphins are averaging 37.2 points per game. They’re going to want to make this game a high scoring affair. Tyreek Hill is my x-factor for this game. How will the Eagles cover him? What will Tyreek Hill bring to the run game by running his routes or blocking secondary defenders? So many questions to answer…



Philadelphia Eagles

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has a chance to silence the critics. From starter to back up at Alabama to Heisman Trophy winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, everyone knows he is talented, but was passed over for Tua in college. Flash forward to tonight’s Sunday Night Football game, the team is going to try and bounce back after their loss to the New York Jets. Hurts was intercepted three times. He needs to get his confidence going again. Overall though Hurts has the Eagles rolling this season. The offense is averaging 25.8 points per game while the defense is giving up 20.7 on that side of the ball. The x-factor for the Eagles at home is stopping the Dolphins offense. Keep an eye on linebacker Haason Reddick, he will be the catalyst for the Eagles defense. His ability to read and react will impact the game.



Prediction

ESPN has the Dolphins with a 58.5% chance of winning in Philly on the road Sunday Night. Here’s the crazy part, Philly will show up and play stingy on defense and stop Miami from scoring 30 points. I’m taking Philadelphia by 6 in a close game!



Final Score

Eagles – 31

Dolphins – 25