Dallas Mavericks: Currently 5th in the West!

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Dallas Mavericks are currently 22-18 and holding down the five spot in the Western Conference. At the time of this article Dallas is on a 6-game win streak with wins over Chicago, Houston, Golden State, Denver and Oklahoma City just to name a few. The Mavericks have been playing some solid ball as of late. Point Guard Jalen Brunson has averaged 16.0 points per game and dishing out 5.6 assists. Power Forward Dorian Finney-Smith is an undersized player at that position and has snagged 4.7 rebounds a game. The Mavericks have a chance to move up three spots within the next five games if they can continue to play solid defense and score while in transition basketball after creating turnovers. Let’s take a look at the Mavericks upcoming schedule for the week.



1/12 – 6:30 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks – TV: ESPN

Dallas has been putting in some major work without centers Kristaps Porzingis and Willie Cauley-Stein. The rebounding has been a +4 since the big men have been missing in action. Look for the Mavericks to walk into the Madison Square Garden and get a win tonight. Final Score: Dallas 110 – New York 81!



1/14 – 9:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies – TV: ESPN

Dallas has a chance to gain some ground against division foe Memphis. Memphis is playing great at home and on the road. Rebounding will be key for the Mavericks on the road. Look for the Mavericks bench to play some big minutes on the road in this one. The x-factor is Tim Hardaway, Jr guarding shooting guard Desmond Bane. Final Score: Dallas 96 – Memphis 88!



1/15 – 8:30 p.m. – Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Orlando has struggled all year and they will need to play some solid ball on the road in Dallas to get a win. They are currently in last place in the Eastern conference. This game should be a cake walk for the Mavericks at home. Defense will be the x-factor for the Mavericks and staying the course in the West. Final Score: Orlando 72 – Dallas 110!



1/17 – 7:30 p.m. – Oklahoma City vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

This game will be the measuring stick for the Mavericks. Dallas struggles in games in which they are favored. Dallas has dropped very winnable games to teams when they were favored by 10 points or more. Let’s see if the Mavericks can allow the bench to contribute and rest the starters in this one.

Final Score: Oklahoma City 74 – Dallas 115!



1/19 – 7:30 p.m. – Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

This will be the Mavericks toughest test of the week. At the time of this article, the Raptors have won four of their last five games. Look for the Mavericks to play some stifling half-court defense. The Raptors love pushing the ball up the floor to get in their half-court offense. Raptors PG Fred VanVleet is a dangerous player that can score from anywhere on the floor. Stopping him is the key.

Final Score: Toronto 86 – Mavericks 99!