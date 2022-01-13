NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – January 16 – 3:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Records Before the Game

San Francisco 49ers (10-7, 6-3 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (12-5, 5-3 Home)



Last week Dallas blasted the Philadelphia Eagles on the road. The TV announcers constantly said, “The Cowboys beat Philly’s 3rd and 4th string players!” They were so right! When you are a pro football player playing in a game that counts. It’s not the Cowboys fault who a team suits up! Now fast forward to this week’s game at home against San Francisco, the Cowboys will need to play tough defense from start to finish. The 49ers are a tricky team. When the 49ers start off fast, they lose steam in the later quarters of every game, but if Dallas comes out playing physical football the opposition folds under pressure.



C’mon Man!

I love watching ESPN and other football analyst give game predictions because of who they like and how they feel about a team. Allow me to help you figure it all out. The numbers don’t lie. Your record is who you are. A 10-win team usually won’t beat a 12-win team … point blank period! I just love the fact that San Francisco is the favorite for this one across the board. The Dallas defense will have a lot to say about that!



San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have a very realistic chance to get to the next stage of the playoffs by beating Dallas on the road. San Francisco’s offense ranks in the number 10 spot of teams in the 2022 playoffs, Dallas ranks at number 5. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be the x-factor for this game. He will be the catalyst for 49ers win. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is the play maker plain and simple. He has to get his targets and run-after the catch will be a huge concern for the Dallas secondary. Look for the 49ers to use a lot of misdirection plays and play action schemes throughout this contest. The 49ers defense will look to make Dallas a one trick pony. They will need to stop Dallas’ tight ends from stretching the field.



Dallas Cowboys

Dallas will need to take the reins off of Dak Prescott! Allow him to use his feet and arm to get the offense down the field. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore needs to establish the run early. Giving Zeke the ball will open up the passing game. This is the playoffs and high-priced players will need to get their touches! Look for the tight ends to move the chains in the passing game while wide receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb stretch the field by taking shots on the outside. Throw that conservative junk out of the window! The Dallas defense will be hungry. They can apply pressure at any time with any defensive lineman. The x-factor will be the defense in this one.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 64.0% chance of winning this one at home. It’s been a long time coming and the Cowboys can get to the Super Bowl, but the 49ers are standing in the way. I’m taking Dallas by 14! San Francisco will be a stepping stone for Dallas to get to the next round!



Final Score

Cowboys – 34

49ers – 20