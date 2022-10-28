Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thursday – October 27 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL



Records Before the Game

Baltimore Ravens (4-3, 2-1 Away)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4, 1-2 Home)



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking a long look at what this team is going through to get a win. They have lost games to Pittsburgh and Carolina. Baltimore dropped a game to the Giants and beat Cleveland in its last game. Let’s take a look at the weeks AFC-NFC matchup in Tampa.



I’m lovin’ this!

I’m taking great pleasure in watching Tampa Bay’s quarterback Tom Brady melting down on the sidelines. The referees aren’t protecting him like he’s used to be protected and that offensive line is struggling. On the other hand, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson needs to run the ball more instead of sitting in the pocket taking mindless sacks.



Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore is in first place in the AFC North. A win on the road would allow the Ravens to get a stronger hold on the division and get that elusive fifth win of the season. The running game will be key tonight. Tampa Bay has a tough defense that allows 210 rushing yards a game. The Ravens offense averages 255.9 points a game while the defense is giving up 23 points. The Tampa offense is averaging 17.7 points per game. Keep an eye on the Ravens defense this week. They will be the x-factor this week. Applying pressure to Tom Brady will force him to make plays outside the pocket.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa has dropped 2 games to what some would call mediocre teams. Football fanatics have the Buccaneers favored in every game that Tom Brady is active. Well, the Buccaneers have struggled on both sides of the ball by scoring and giving up 17.7 points per game. The running game will open the passing if they stick to it. Tampa is desperate for a win. They are currently in 1st in the NFC South division. A loss on Thursday night would be tragic. The x-factor will be the Buccaneers offensive line.



Prediction

ESPN has the Buccaneers with a 58.4% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Ravens by 13! I can’t wait to watch this game to see how the Bucs will get a win at home. NOT!



Final Score

Ravens – 30

Buccaneers – 17