Dallas Mavericks: Being Competitive!

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What’s Next for the Mavericks

The Mavericks are still searching for the perfect mix. In their last 5 games, Dallas is 2-3 with wins over the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers. Dallas is 6-15 overall and 2-5 on the road. This week Dallas will face the Nuggets and Thunder on the road while facing the Heat and Rockets at home. The Mavericks are 4-10 at home this season and this week will be a challenge for the team. All four teams they face are leading their divisions right now. Basketball is a sport of runs. One day your favorite team is at the bottom of the pack and the next they could easily go on a run of 5 games and change their season. The Mavericks will be just fine! Keep in mind that they still have missing pieces coming back from injury and the trade deadline will be coming up and trading for key players can help Dallas.



Key Players and X-Factors

The Mavericks have the talent to pull themselves up. Last game power forward Anthony Davis made his return in limited minutes but made an impact. He will be an x-factor along with Klay Thompson. These guys are former champions and will help the Mavericks navigate through these lean times. I’ll be transparent with you, I panicked when the Mavericks were losing very winnable games to mediocre teams. If you look at last weeks losses, the Mavericks lost 3 games by a combined 20 points to the Grizzlies, Heat and Lakers. Trust me Dallas will be okay!



Upcoming Games – All Times Central



Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets

Monday – December 1 – 8:00 p.m.

TV: KFAA

Ball Arena – Denver, CO



This will be the first of four regular season games against the Nuggets 2-2 (home and away). Dallas could beat Denver if they out rebound them. Denver has a former MVP in center Nikola Jokic who’s a walking triple-double machine. ESPN has the Nuggets with a 84.1% chance of winning at home and I’m a realist therefore I’m taking Denver by 10+



Final Score

Nuggets – 115

Mavericks – 105



Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks

Wednesday – December 3 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: WFAA/KFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX



This will be the second and final game between these two teams this season. In the first game Miami beat Dallas by 4 in Miami. Dallas had a chance to pull it off, but turnovers and rebounding took its toll on the team. Keep an eye on Cooper Flagg, his height and rebounding will help the guards on the defensive boards. Dallas can’t allow the Heat to grab rebounds and run this game. Dallas could upset the Heat and that’s who I’m taking in this one. ESPN has the Heat with a 63.9% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Dallas by 4!



Final Score

Mavericks – 104

Heat – 100



Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Friday – December 5 – 8:30 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK



This will be the second of 3 games between these two teams. In the first game, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Mavericks on the road in Dallas by 7 points. The game wasn’t close, but the Mavericks played tough in the 4th quarter. Rebounding on both ends will be top priority for Dallas now that Anthony Davis is back. ESPN has the Thunder with a 90.1% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Thunder by 12! Right now, OKC is the better team, and they are healthy across the board.



Final Score

Grizzlies – 119

Mavericks – 107



Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks

Saturday – December 6 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: KFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX



This will be the second of four meetings between the Mavs and Rockets. In the first game, Dallas lost on the road by 8 on 11/3. The Rockets have the biggest starting line up in the NBA and that becomes a matchup problem for any team they face. Rebounding will be key. Dallas will need to hit the boards and get to the free throw line to stop runs during this game. ESPN has the Rockets with a 74.0% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking the Rockets by 9!



Final Score

Rockets – 131

Mavericks – 122