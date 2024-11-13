North Texas Mean Green vs UTSA Roadrunners Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Mean Green Needs a Win

North Texas needs this win! Right now, they have 5 wins and winning this weekend will allow the team to become bowl eligible. Keep in mind that UNT is currently on a 3-game losing streak with losses to Memphis, Tulane and Army. This game is huge because the Roadrunners have the same record and are looking for a win as well. North Texas will need to keep the game close heading into the 4th quarter in order to steal a win on the road. They can do it if they buckle down and make some plays. Controlling the clock will be job one for the offense they can’t allow UTSA to eat the clock up when they have the ball.



The American Athletic Conference

The AAC conference has been sneaky conference this season. Army, Tulane and Navy have been the faces of the conference, but Memphis, East Carolina and North Texas have been the workhorse teams of the conference this season. North Texas is currently sitting in the 6th spot while UTSA is in 8th. A win for UNT will help move them up one to two spots with a Memphis and Tulane loss this weekend.



Game Info

North Mean Green vs UTSA Roadrunners

Friday – November 15 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Alamodome – San Antonio, TX



UNT Mean Green (5-4, 2-3 American)

The Mean Green will need to come out smoking! Quarterback Chandler Morris will need to get the ball into the hands of his playmakers. He can’t allow the defense to dictate what he does on offense. He will need to extend plays with his arm and feet. The UTSA defense is stingy, so he has to take advantage of the defense when opportunities are presented. He will be the x-factor for UNT this week. Players to watch: RB Shane Porter, WR DT Sheffield, LB Jaylen Smith and S Evan Jackson.



UTSA Roadrunners (4-5, 2-3 American)

Last season the Roadrunners were the bullies of the conference. Right now, they are 2-3 in conference and need a win to become bowl eligible. The Roadrunners are led by Owen McCown. He has 2364 passing yards with 20 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He will be the x-factor for the Roadrunners at home this week. Keep an eye on how he runs the offense. Players to watch: RB Robert Henry, WR Chris Carpenter, LB Martavius French and CB Zah Frazier.



Prediction

ESPN has the Roadrunners with a 50.5% chance of winning at home. The over/under is 72.5 and the line is UNT-2. Take the under in this game, it’s the safest bet! I’m taking UNT in the upset by 9!



Final Score

Mean Green – 32

Roadrunners – 23