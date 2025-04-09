Dallas Mavericks: Are They Ready for the Playoffs?

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Holding onto the End of the Rope

With three games remaining in the regular season, Dallas has found themselves sitting right in the playoffs play-in games. Here’s what you can expect over the next three games: Teams will start sitting their players to rest them for the start of the playoffs. Dallas will play the LA Lakers on Wednesday, so look for Luka, LeBron and Austin Reeves to sit out (Apparently they are sitting out Tuesday’s game at Oklahoma City).



Dallas has an opportunity to sneak into the playoffs and cause some trouble for the 1, 2, or 3 seed in the West. Keep in mind that no one will see them coming. Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is out for the season but centers Derrick Lively II and Anthony Davis are back in the lineup. The NBA play-in tournament will be between 7th and 8th seed game with the winner taking the 7th seed in the playoffs while the loser plays the winner of the 9th and 10th seed game for the 8th seed and then the playoffs schedule starts.



Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks

4/9 – Wednesday – 6:30 p.m. – TV: ESPN

This will be the third and final game of the series between the Mavericks and the Lakers. The series is tied 1-1 with the Lakers winning their most recent match up on 2/25. This game will be huge for Dallas because LA is sitting in 4th place a game ahead of Denver right now. Dallas is favored to win because LA is planning to sit their 3 top scores for this game. Dallas will need to rebound the ball especially on the defensive end to limit the Lakers from getting second chance points. Player matchup: Mavericks Anthony Davis vs Lakers Jaxson Hayes. I’m taking Dallas by 10!

Final Score: Lakers 108 – Mavericks 118



Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks

4/11 – Friday – 7:30 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the 2nd and final game between the teams this season with the Mavericks currently leading the series 1-0. This should be an easy game for Dallas, the Raptors are decimated by injuries to their young stars. This game will put the Mavericks in a good place in the play-in scenario. Dallas will need to create turnovers and get to the free throw line. It will control the clock and put the Raptors in foul trouble. Player matchup: Mavericks Klay Thompson vs Raptors R.J. Barrett. I’m taking Dallas by 15!

Final Score: Raptors 89 – Mavericks 108



Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies

4/13 – Sunday – 2:30 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the 4th and final game of the series, plus it’s the regular season finale! Memphis leads the series 2-1. Memphis will rest their starters going into the 2nd half of this game. Dallas should be a lock for the 10th spot ready to face the Sacramento Kings in the playoff play-in. This game Dallas will need to come out and play tough from start to finish. Even if they lose this game, they should still be in the 10th spot. Player Matchup: Mavericks Spencer Dinwiddie vs Grizzlies Ja Morant. I’m taking Dallas by 7.

Final Score: Mavericks 110 – Grizzlies 103