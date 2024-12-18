Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Time is Running Out

Both teams play in the AFC West Division. The AFC West is led by the Kansas City Chiefs at 13-1. The Denver Broncos are 4 games behind the Chiefs while the Chargers are a game behind the Broncos. Both teams will need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. A Chargers win closes the gap between the two team, but if the Broncos win it will put the Chargers in jeopardy as well. This game will be one of the best games of the week since so much is at stake.



Injury Report

Both teams have 4 players listed as questionable and at least one listed on the IR-R. Broncos: RB Jaleel McLaughlin, CB Riley Moss, DT DJ Jones and DE John Franklin-Myers listed as questionable while S Delarrin Turner-yell is on the IR-R. Chargers: Questionable: LB Denzel Perryman, QB Justin Herbert, TE Dissley and G Zion Johnson with TE Hayden Hurst and RB J.K. Dobbins listed on the IR-R.



Game Info

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers

Thursday – December 19 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Sofi Stadium – Englewood, CA



Denver Broncos (9-5, 4-3 Away)

The Broncos are 4-1 in their last 5 games. They have wins over the Falcons, Raiders, Browns and Colts. Their only loss in that span was to the Chiefs at home. The Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has 272 passing yards with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He will be the key for the Broncos on the road. Keep an eye on the Broncos offensive line since they will be the x-factor for the Chargers on Thursday night. Players to watch: RB Javonte Williams, WR Courtland Sutton, S Brandon Jones and CB Patrick Surtain II.



Los Angeles Chargers (8-6, 4-3 Home)

The Chargers are 2-3 in their last 5 games. They have wins over Cincinnati and Atlanta. The 3 losses were to Baltimore, Kansas City and Tampa Bay. Here’s the problem this week: Quarterback Justin Herbert is listed as questionable. If he misses this game the Chargers will start Taylor Heinicke so they will try to establish the run first and foremost. Look for running back Gus Edwards to get at least 20 touches and catch short passes out of the backfield. Players to watch: WR Ladd McConkey, LB Daiyan Henley and CB Tarheeb Still.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chargers with a 57.7% chance of winning at home and closing the playoff gap between the two teams. I’m taking Denver by 10! The Chargers are good, but they tend to give games away in the 4th quarter.



Final Score

Broncos – 31

Chargers – 21