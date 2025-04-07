Texas Rangers: Surge to Best Record in AL

The Rangers began their season at home against the Boston Red Sox. Former Red Sox Nathan Eovaldi started for the Rangers. He faced off against lefty flamethrower Garrett Crochet. Parking lots moved around, A/C turned off, prices cranked up ushered in the new season. The day was cold and blustery, but the peneurial nature of ownership made the environment a hellish Inferno.
Both teams rode solid pitching performances to two runs. Aroldis “The Cuban Missle” Chapman shut the Rangers down in the 8th. Rangers late inning man Luke Jackson made a fool of himself in the 9th in front of his loved ones. Their disappointment was palpable as Jackson got boo’d off the mound. Wilyer Abreu delivered the killshot homer that defined the game in the ninth. He popped off throughout the entire series. The Rangers lost their home opener. 5-2.
Top pitching prospect Jack Leiter started Game 2. He switched his arsenal over Spring Training. He does not try to just throw his heater by guys anymore. He only allowed one run over 5 IP. He walked one, struckout four. Win 4-3.
The Rangers won the third game despite Tyler Mahle struggling. Walker Buehler was worse for Boston. Adolis Garcia had three RBI. Win 4-3.
Jacob deGrom was exceptional in the final game of this series. He tossed five brilliant shutout innings. He mixed his pitches up a lot. He even featured his curveball. Robert Garcia, Chris Martin, and Luke Jackson closed the door for the Rangers. Richard Fitts turned in a quality start for the Sox. Win 3-2.
The Rangers traveled to Cincinnati to play the Reds. Back in their 2023 season they were swept in this early Cincy Series.
Kumar Rocker was crushed in the opener of this series. His heater was tepid. The Rangers fell behind early and never competed. Loss 14-3.
Nathan Eovaldi solo carried the Rangers to a 1-0 victory in the second game. He turned in a Maddux, a complete game shutout with under 100 pitches. He changed speeds a lot in this dominant performance. Win 1-0.
In Game 2, Jack Leiter was untouchable through five innings. He allowed only one hit. Hunter Greene put up 7 brilliant innings for the Reds. Josh Smith collected the lone RBI in another bizarre 1-0 win. This was the first time in Rangers history where Texas won back to back 1-0 games.
The Rangers went back to Texas to play the Rays. The Rangers popped Zack Littell for four runs in the fourth to start the series. Tyler Mahle was great and the Rangers: 5 scoreless IP. Chris Martin, Robert Garcia, and Luke Jackson all turned in scoreless outings. They are becoming the most popular options for Skipper Bruce Bochy. Win 5-2.
The Rangers spotted Jacob deGrom a 4-0 lead but still almost lost somehow. The lead was frittered away in the 6th when Jacob Webb allowed inherited runners to score. A Wyatt Langford homer in the 7th gave the Rangers the lead back. They never lost it again. Garcia, Martin, Jackson again to finish. Win 6-4.
Kumar Rocker was very solid in the final game despite striking out only one. Josh Smith, Leody Taveres, and Jonah Heim cooked from the bottom of the lineup. Corey Seager and Marcus Semien notched an RBI each. Marc Church blew the lead in the 8th. Jonah Heim saved the game in the 9th with a walkoff. Win 4-3.
The Rangers have the best record in the AL at 8-2. Their pitching has carried the team. Josh Jung is already hurt. The offense has looked weak at times. Bochy has already started to define bullpen roles.
The Rangers should be proud of their start. They should also understand winning at this rate with this little scoring is unsustainable.