Texas Rangers: Surge to Best Record in AL

By Wiley Singleton

The Rangers began their season at home against the Boston Red Sox. Former Red Sox Nathan Eovaldi started for the Rangers. He faced off against lefty flamethrower Garrett Crochet. Parking lots moved around, A/C turned off, prices cranked up ushered in the new season. The day was cold and blustery, but the peneurial nature of ownership made the environment a hellish Inferno.

Both teams rode solid pitching performances to two runs. Aroldis “The Cuban Missle” Chapman shut the Rangers down in the 8th. Rangers late inning man Luke Jackson made a fool of himself in the 9th in front of his loved ones. Their disappointment was palpable as Jackson got boo’d off the mound. Wilyer Abreu delivered the killshot homer that defined the game in the ninth. He popped off throughout the entire series. The Rangers lost their home opener. 5-2.

Top pitching prospect Jack Leiter started Game 2. He switched his arsenal over Spring Training. He does not try to just throw his heater by guys anymore. He only allowed one run over 5 IP. He walked one, struckout four. Win 4-3.

The Rangers won the third game despite Tyler Mahle struggling. Walker Buehler was worse for Boston. Adolis Garcia had three RBI. Win 4-3.

Jacob deGrom was exceptional in the final game of this series. He tossed five brilliant shutout innings. He mixed his pitches up a lot. He even featured his curveball. Robert Garcia, Chris Martin, and Luke Jackson closed the door for the Rangers. Richard Fitts turned in a quality start for the Sox. Win 3-2.

The Rangers traveled to Cincinnati to play the Reds. Back in their 2023 season they were swept in this early Cincy Series.

Kumar Rocker was crushed in the opener of this series. His heater was tepid. The Rangers fell behind early and never competed. Loss 14-3.

Nathan Eovaldi solo carried the Rangers to a 1-0 victory in the second game. He turned in a Maddux, a complete game shutout with under 100 pitches. He changed speeds a lot in this dominant performance. Win 1-0.