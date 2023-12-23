Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Preview: James Madison Dukes vs Air Force Falcons

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

James Madison Dukes vs Air Force Falcons

Saturday – December 23 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX



Records Before the Game

James Madison Dukes (11-1, 7-1 Sun Belt)

Air Force Academy (8-4, 5-3 Mountain West)



Lockheed Martin Bowl

The Lockheed Martin is celebrating another year of sponsoring the Armed Forces Bowl game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. This game often has a team that represents a branch of the armed services with Navy, Army or Air Force playing an at-large team from the Mountain West.



James Madison Dukes

The Dukes have played lights out all season long and have been rewarded with their first D1 bowl game. They have quality wins over Virginia, Utah State, Marshall and Coastal Carolina just to name a few. Their only loss came at the hands of Appalachian State in overtime by 3 points otherwise they would have an undefeated season in the works. The Dukes are led by senior Jordan McCloud. He has 3,400 passing yards with 32 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He will be the key for the Dukes offense. Players to watch: RB Kaelon Black, Wide out Elijah Sarratt, LB Aiden Fisher and S Francis Meehan. Keep an eye on the offensive line for the Dukes, they will be the x-factor for the running game.



Air Force Falcons

The Falcons have been the biggest surprise of all the armed forces teams this season. The Falcons will get the ball down the field from sideline to sideline. They started the season reeling off eight straight wins but then dropped their last four to end the regular season. Keep in mind that this team looks to establish the run, but they have a pretty decent passing game. Senior quarterback Zac Larrier has passed for 744 yards with 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Running the ball is first option for the Falcons and running back Emmanuel Michel will get his touches for the game. Keep an eye on the Falcons defense. They will need to create turnovers in order to win this one.



Prediction

ESPN has the Dukes with a 64.0% chance of winning the Armed Forces Bowl this year. The over/under is 40.5, so take the under in this one. I’m taking the Dukes by 6!



Final Score

Dukes – 20

Falcons – 14