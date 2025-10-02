Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Cowboys Up to the Minute

The Cowboys are 1-2-1 and is looking to build off of their 40-40 tie against the Packers at home last week. Dak and the offense never gave up while the defense struggled to stop big plays down the field. Here’s the problem with Dallas right now: the secondary is a serious problem. They are struggling covering receivers beyond 15 yards or more. The defensive line isn’t doing themselves any favors either by allowing 6.3 yards a carry to opposing running backs. The Dallas defense also needs a pass rusher to apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks in order to change the how the defense game plan works. In other words… the Cowboys have earned their title of having the worst defense in the entire NFL! On the other hand, the offense got a huge lift from veteran wide out George Pickens who finished last week’s game with 8 receptions with 134 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.



What to Watch for

The Cowboys coaching staff will be the key for this team for this game and the rest of the season. In game adjustments are critical for this team. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer isn’t his father. He’s learning as he goes! Last season he was the offensive coordinator but didn’t call any plays. He can see that his play calling is spotty at best and the screen plays are allowing the defense to capitalize on the o-line’s inexperience. On the defensive side of the ball, Dallas will need to apply pressure rush the passer. Scrap the flex defense and apply pressure. If you’re going to lose, heck lose big! Get after the quarterback!



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets

Sunday – October 5 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ



Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1, 0-2 Away)

The Cowboys will need to do 3 things on Sunday. First, the offensive line will need to be physical and nasty. Running the ball will be job 1 for the line to open holes. Running back Javonte Williams is tied for second in touchdowns with four. Second, the defensive line will need to apply pressure of the Jets offense. The Jets are struggling to protect their quarterback. You would love to see the Cowboys getting at least 2 sacks this week. Finally, the secondary of Dallas. Dallas will need to scrap that flex defense and jam these receivers on the line to throw off the timing of the Jets offense.



New York Jets (0-4 ,0-2 Home)

The Jets are a dangerous team. They have talent, but it hasn’t shown up in the win column. Quarterback Justin Fields can have a breakout game at any point on Sunday. He will be the instrumental for a Jets win. The x-factor though will be running back Breece Hall. The Dallas defense gives up 6 yards a carry to opposing running backs. He can be dangerous running with the rock as well as catching the ball out of the backfield. Wide out Garrett Wilson could also be a problem from the slot and beyond the hash marks. Look for the Jets defense to get after Dak in the pocket.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 58.6% chance of winning on the road and improving to 2-2-1. Don’t sleep on a desperate team like the Jets. A win at home can boost the team’s confidence while turning the team around. Defense will be huge this week for both teams. The team that creates turnovers and scores off of them will win this game easily. I’m taking Dallas by 12. The Jets defense is worse than Dallas’ defense right now… and that’s hard to believe!



Final Score

Cowboys – 32

Jets – 20