Dallas Mavericks: Making a Playoff Push

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Dallas Mavericks are sitting in the 4th spot in the Western Conference right behind the Golden State Warriors. The Mavericks can make some huge moves and could need a little help to get into the 3rd spot. They need four wins in their upcoming games to do this. At the time of this article (Monday, March 28, 2022), the Golden State Warriors will be playing the Memphis Grizzlies. Here’s the kicker, the Grizzlies will be without star PG Ja Morant while the Warriors will be without Curry, Green and Thompson. The Mavs next game will be at home against the struggling Lakers. This game will allow the Mavericks to move up a game in the playoff race. Dallas is currently 46-29 overall but sit at 26-12 at home. Over Dallas’ last five games, Dallas is 3-2 with quality wins over Utah, Houston and Minnesota. This week will be extremely important for Dallas making their playoff seeding push.



3/29 – 6:30 p.m. – LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: TNT

This will be a huge test for Dallas! The Lakers are wounded and embarrassed on how their magical season turned out. The Lakers have struggled all season and will be looking to beat up on the Mavericks on national TV. Dallas has a chance to “kill a mosquito with an axe” in this game. Final Score: Lakers 92 – Mavericks 106!



3/30 – 6:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Who would have thought that Cleveland would be in this position at this point of the season? Dallas can’t look past these guys because if they do, Dallas will get blown out. I’m on the fence for this game. Dallas is favored by 7! Final Score: Mavericks 120 – Cavaliers 112!



4/1 – 6:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Washington Bullets – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Dallas has been a hit or miss team on the road. The games they should win easily, they’ve dropped to mediocre teams, while winning games against the best teams in the league. Go figure! Dallas should win this game and head to Milwaukee ready to play against one of the best teams in the league. Final Score: Mavericks 101 – Wizards 88!



4/3 – 12:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks – TV: ABC

The Bucks are gearing up to make their championship push against the Mavericks at home. Everyone is saying that the Mavericks have no chance in this one. Dallas will beat the Bucks on the road. Remember… you read it here first!

Final Score: Mavericks 111 – Bucks 86!