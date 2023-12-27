Wasabi Fenway Bowl Preview: #24 SMU Mustangs vs Boston College Eagles

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#24 SMU Mustangs vs Boston College Eagles

Thursday – December 28 – 10:00 a.m.

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Fenway Park – Boston, MA



Records Before the Game

#24 SMU Mustangs 11-2 (AAC)

Boston College Eagles 6-6 (ACC)



What’s on the menu

This is basically a brunch game. The game starts at 10 a.m. and no one will be up having bbq or even tailgating. The only thing that comes close is chicken and waffles. The teams have faced off only once before with the Mustangs winning the game 31-29 in 1986. This game will come down to how well both defenses play in the 4th quarter. Boston College has lost 3 of their last 5 games while SMU has been solid over their last 5 games. Let’s take a look at this year’s Wasabi Bowl football game and perhaps the earliest bowl game in the history of bowl games.



#24 SMU Mustangs

The Mustangs have finally gotten over the hump. Over the past 4 years they have come close to becoming a national powerhouse again. The Mustangs have a dynamic offense led by sophomore quarterback Preston Stone, but it wasn’t Stone that has taken the reigns, it’s been back up freshman Kevin Jennings. Since starting at QB, Jennings has passed for 427 yards adding 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Preston Stone is out so there won’t be a QB debate for this game. Players to watch: RB Jaylan Knighton, TE RJ Maryland, LB Kobe Wilson and S Isiah Nwokobia.



Boston College Eagles

The Eagles have been a team that has been ever so close but couldn’t finish the job. This season the Eagles lost five very winnable games by costly penalties. A loss in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl will mean a losing season for the program. Therefore there is an emphasis to finish strong and end their season with a win. This game is essentially a home game given the proximity of the campus to the ball park. However the team did go 3-4 at home so who knows how much of an advantage that will be. The Eagles are led by sophomore quarterback Thomas Castellanos. He has passed for 2,146 yards with 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and he’s the leading rusher for the Eagles with 957 yards on the ground. He will be the x-factor for the Eagles. Players to watch: WR Lewis Bond, LB Vinny Depalma and DB Elijah Jones.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with an 83.36% chance of winning this year’s bowl game. I’m taking SMU by 13! The Mustangs offense can put up points in boat loads. The Eagles defense will struggle trying to stop the Mustangs in this one.



Final Score

Mustangs – 31

Eagles – 18