Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Too Much, Too Little, Too Late

The Dallas Cowboys had every opportunity to win this season. Even in games where they got blown out, they had opportunities to get back in them. Dallas needed to win more of those close games to make it to the playoffs but that didn’t happen. A win against the Giants will be what the doctor ordered to end this crazy season on a winning note. Dallas will need to come out and establish some type of dominance and send a message to everyone that next season will be a Cowboys Super Bowl contender. Plain and simple.



The X-Factors

The Cowboys have a way of blowing games in the 4th quarter. Whenever they get behind, the first thing they do is abandon the run and start throwing the ball all over the place. Dallas will need to run the ball first because the Giants’ run defense is suspect at best. Dallas parted ways with former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs. He still has some talent, not at cornerback; but at safety. Keep an eye on the tight ends and backup wideouts to get some catches in this one. The Giants won’t go down without a fight!



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

Sunday – January 4 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ



Dallas Cowboys (7-8-1, 3-5 Away)

The Cowboys will try to finish the season on a 2-game win streak before heading into their off season. In their last 5 games, Dallas only has 2 wins. This is why they are playing after this week. Dallas has 5 players listed as questionable for the final game. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, WR Ryan Flournoy, CB Caleb Carson, CB Shavon Revel Jr. and TE Jake Ferguson. Each one of these players has played heavy minutes in almost every game this season. The defense can’t afford to have any players missing because the Cowboys defense is the weakest link for this team giving up about 30 points per game. The Dallas Cowboys are ranked in the top 3 in points scored and top 5 in points allowed which has equated to a disastrous season.



New York Giants (3-13, 2-5 Home)

The Giants have struggled all season especially at the quarterback position. This off season they signed veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston and also drafted Jaxson Dart. All three of these QBs could play on most NFL rosters. Coaching, politics and the playbook has hampered this team. The head coach was fired, and you couldn’t tell that they dismissed him. The Giants has talent, and a wounded team is a dangerous team. They could possibly beat Dallas to finish the season with 4 wins. If the Giants hang around and build some momentum, who knows if they can steal one from the Cowboys. Keep an eye on QB Jaxson Dart, RB Tyrone Tracy Jr, WR Wan’Dale Robinson, LB Bobby Okereke and CB Dru Phillips.





Prediction

ESPN has the Giants with a 50.3% chance of winning this game at home. Dallas on the other hand has a way with dropping very winnable games just by not showing up. Dallas is the better team and if they come out sluggish, they will lose this one on the road. I’m taking Dallas by 10+. Dallas will need to hit the Giants right in the mouth and kick them while they’re down.



Final Score

Cowboys – 34

Giants – 20