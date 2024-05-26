Dallas Mavericks: Lead 2-0 in the Western Conference Finals

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What’s going on?

The Dallas Mavericks have a chance to sweep the Timberwolves and move on to the NBA Finals. Dallas went on the road and won the first two games of the Western Conference finals in Minnesota. ESPN picked the Timberwolves to win both games at home because of how they played the Nuggets in the previous series. I picked the Mavericks to lose the first game and win the second. Over the past 5 series, Dallas has lost the first game of the last 5 series but went on to win the series. Dallas has been in this situation 2 of the last 3 years and can possibly make it to the finals if they take care of business. In Game 1, Dallas won by 3 points and had to come from behind to do it. In Game 2, Dallas was down 14 points and gave the ball to Kyrie to run the offense. Luka Doncic got the ball in a pick and roll isolation against the NBA’s defensive player of the year Minnesota’s center Rudy Gobert. Luka started a hard dribble into the inside of the 3-point line only to step back to hit the game winning 3-pointer to win game 2. The key for the Mavericks is to continue rebound and create turnovers if they want to win the next two games at home to get to the NBA Finals.



Games 3 & 4 Thoughts

Two questions for the Mavericks: Can Dallas run the gambit and win the next two games at home? Next question is in regard to the coaching staff, will the Mavs rotation keep the Timberwolves off balanced? To answer the first question, Dallas will need to run the offense through point guard Kyrie Irving. He has a championship pedigree and allowing him to run the offense has proven that he is able to control the clock and make solid decisions getting the ball into the hands of the playmakers. To answer the coaching question, Dallas will need to go deeper into the bench using Powell and Morris. These guys can play a huge difference in playing tough defense and rebounding on the defensive end of the floor. I believe Dallas can and will celebrate the end of this series at home.



Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: May 26

Time: 7:00 PM

TV: TNT

This game will be the biggest game to date for the Mavericks. Dallas will need to come out and impose their will on Minnesota by scoring in the paint and applying pressure to the Timberwolves big men. Minnesota has talent, but in my mind; they don’t have the closers to get the job done. Players to watch: Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley. Dallas: Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr in the 3rd quarter. I’m taking Dallas by 6 points in Game 3.

Final Score: Timberwolves 100 – Mavericks 106



Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: May 28

Time: 7:30 PM

TV: TNT

Here’s the scenario, if Dallas is up 3-0 they can easily win this game. Minnesota won’t roll over for the Mavericks, because they are a scrappy team. The team that has the lead in the latter part of the 4th quarter will win this game. Keep in mind that the Timberwolves have had double digit leads in this series only to lose games at the end of the 4th quarter in every game. I’m taking Dallas by 8 to move on the NBA Finals.

Final Score: Timberwolves 117 – Mavericks 125