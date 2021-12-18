Panther City loses to Colorado 8-7

Panther City Lacrosse Club Falls 8-7 to Colorado

Panther City Lacrosse Club (0-3) fell to the Colorado Mammoth (2-1), 8-7, at Dickies Arena, Friday night.

Defensemen Liam Patten started off the Panther City attack with his first goal of the season at home with 9:56 left first quarter. He would a tally another one in the second period to tie the club lead in scoring with two goals, along with Panther City forward Phil Caputo, whose two goals gives him a team-high five on the season.

Forward Mike Triolo continues to pace the club in points, adding a goal and two assists to give him 12 points on the year, along with veteran Ryan Benesch, who added four assists to give him 12 points for the season. Goalie Kevin Orleman tallied 37 saves on 45 Mammoth shot attempts (.822 save percentage).

Colorado forward Sam LeClaire paved the way for the Mammoth attack, netting three goals of his own. Colorado goalie Dillon Ward rejected 55 Panther City attempts on 62 attempts.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club next takes on the San Diego Seals in California on January 8.

Courtesy Andrew Hatfield