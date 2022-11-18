Texas Rangers: Load Up For Big Offseason

By Wiley Singleton

The Houston Astros won the World Series after the Phillies bats went cold. The Rangers have jumped into this offseason aggressively. They traded away useless pieces like Nick Solak and Kolby Allard. They are moving in the right direction and clearly loading up to make a big run at the top end pitching free agents.

Carlos Rodon and Jacob deGrom are the two biggest starters the Rangers can target. Their offense is already solid and they really need to add pitching. The Rangers will look to be aggressive after the owner canned the skipper and GM midseason. This free agency should be one of the biggest in Rangers history. They added Jake Odorizzi, a solid starter for a very low cost. They re-signed Martin Perez on a one year deal after his career year.

The Rangers expect Josh Jung and other youngsters to contribute offensively next season. They have been building to this moment for years.