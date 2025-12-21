Dallas Mavericks: On the Road Again!

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What’s Next for the Mavericks

The Mavericks are picking up steam. Right now, Dallas is 11-18 and will be looking at making some strong moves in the next two weeks. In their last 5 games, Dallas is 3-2 with wins over Houston, Brooklyn and Detroit. Their only 2 losses in that span were to Utah and Philadelphia (both were winnable games in my mind). Dallas struggles in the final 4 minutes of the game. Right now, they don’t have the closer they need on the floor at crucial times. Here’s the key for the Mavs entering into the next week: Play your veterans in the final four minutes. They are veterans for a reason. This week, Dallas is on the road in 3 of their 4 games. Their only home game is against the Nuggets while they’re facing New Orleans, Golden State and Sacramento away from the AAC.



Key players and X-Factors

The Mavericks will need to concentrate of rebounding both on the offensive and defensive side of the floor. When Dallas is +6 in rebounding, they win, when they are -5 they drop close games. Keep an eye on Anthony Davis, PJ Washington and Cooper Flagg this week. They will be the x-factors for the Mavericks. One good thing to know… Kyrie’s coming back soon!



Upcoming Games – All Times Central



Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans

Monday – December 22 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: KFAA

Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA



This will be the third of four games against the Pelicans this year. The series is currently tied at one game a piece. Dallas can make a huge splash by getting a victory in this one on the road to start their next winning streak. Keep an eye on Mavericks forward Anthony Davis. He needs a breakout game since coming back from injury. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 53% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking Dallas by 10+



Final Score

Mavericks – 119

Pelican – 106



Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks

Tuesday – December 23 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: NBC

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX



This will be the second of 4 games against the Nuggets. Denver leads the series 1-0. Dallas will need a veteran to step up and get this team where they need to be. Keep in mind that leading scorer Cooper Flagg is listed as a game time decision. Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell will need to pick up the scoring slack. ESPN has the Nuggets with a 65% chance of winning on the road in Dallas. I’m taking the Nuggets by 12. They are the better team right now.

Final Score

Nuggets – 131

Mavericks – 119



Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

Thursday – December 25 – 4:00 p.m.

TV: ABC

Chase Center – San Francisco, CA



This will be the first of three games against Golden State. Both teams are under .500 right now and Dallas will need to play tough and physical on both ends of the floor. Rebounding will be key because the Warriors loves to rebound and push the ball up the floor. ESPN has the Warriors with a 69.5% chance of winning at home, but I’m taking the Mavericks in an upset! Come on Dallas and put a lump of coal in their Christmas stocking! Player’s matchup: Mavericks forwards and centers versus Warriors big men in the paint.



Final Score

Mavericks – 122

Warriors – 116



Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings

Saturday – December 27 – 4:00 p.m.

TV: KFAA

Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA



This should be an easy win for Dallas. This will be the first of 3 games against the Kings this season. Right now, the Kings are struggling to string wins together and that makes this team a dangerous squad. Dallas will need to jump on the early and play some solid defense. Keep them off of the free throw line. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 57.9% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking Dallas by 10+ Dallas is the better team right now, but then again anything can happen in the NBA.



Final Score

Mavericks – 119

Kings – 99