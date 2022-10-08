Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams

Sunday – October 9 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (3-1, 1-0 Away)

Las Angeles Rams (2-2, 1-1 Home)



Before I get started with this article, I want to share my condolences with all of you football fanatics, critics and NFL gurus on the death of your Rams pick! How can you make a conscious decision to pick the Rams over the Cowboys when last week the Rams got smashed by San Francisco? I find it awfully strange that the Super Bowl champs could only muster up 9 points against a mediocre 49ers defense. Dallas’ defense will prove to the world that being the underdog is the best seat in the house. Let’s take a look at America’s Game of the Week in southern California.



Dak is Cleared to Play

Two questions linger over this game. First, should the Cowboys start and play Dak. Dak is off of the injury list and is ready to play. Second, should the Cowboys sit him for another week or two to make sure that he’s healthy enough to play for the rest of the season. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush is playing some pretty good ball, but Dak is the starter, and I believe he needs to play.



Dallas Cowboys

Dallas is 3-1 and could make a huge leap this week on the road against the Rams. Dallas’ defense is playing lights out leading the league in sacks and tackles for loss. The defense is giving up 15.5 points per game. The problem is the secondary. The secondary is giving up 194.3 yards to opposing quarterbacks through the air. Keep an eye on the Cowboys defensive line because the Rams offensive line is serving up Matthew Stafford like a Thanksgiving Turkey. Dallas on the offensive end needs to establish the run with Zeke Elliott because Tony Pollard is questionable this week.



Los Angeles Rams

The Rams won the Super Bowl last season and looked as if they would be the best team in football for seasons to come. Since winning the championship, the Rams look as if they can’t get it together. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been sacked 11 times this season and has turned the ball over 6 times. Dallas’ defense will have their hands full with wideout Cooper Kupp and running back Darrell Henderson, Jr. Keep an eye on the Rams defense this week. They will be the x-factor for a much-needed home win against the Cowboys.



Prediction

ESPN, Fox Sports and USA Today has the Rams favored to win at home this week. The Cowboys have been the underdogs since losing to Tampa Bay to start the season which also coincides with Dan Prescott being out as well. ESPN has the Rams with a 74.4% chance of winning at home while putting an end to Cooper Rush’s perfect streak as a starter. I’m taking Dallas by 13! The over/under is 42.0, so take the over in this one!



Final Score

Cowboys – 33

Rams – 20