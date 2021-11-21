Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday – November 21 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



Records Before the Game

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1, 2-1 Away)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-4, 2-3 Home)



Both teams are looking for a win just as desperately as any other team in the NFL. Last week, the Steelers were taken into overtime by the winless Lions and that game ended in a tie. The Chargers lost to the Minnesota Vikings by 7. Both teams have 5 wins so far and 6 is looming for the victor on Sunday Night Football. Let’s take a look at this week’s AFC Sunday night match up.



Crowning MVP’s way too early

Sports writers from all over the country crowned Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert league MVP after five games into the season. Don’t get me wrong he was playing some great ball. As of late, he’s struggled since the Cowboy game. Maybe he can get back on track this week.



Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers ended their last game in a tie to the Lions at home. The Steelers will have their hands full with the Chargers on Sunday night. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is out along with TJ Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Kevin Dotson and Isiahh Loudermilk. So who will the Steelers turn to lead them? Back up quarterback Mason Rudolph gets the start under center. Look for the Steelers to run the ball in this one. The defense will be the x factor for the Steelers this week.



Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers only have two wins in their last five games and those against Philadelphia and Cleveland. This team will have years to build on the talent they have on the roster. Sunday will be the start to turn things around. Wide receiver Keenan Allen needs to get his touches early and often. He is a game changer. The Chargers needs to put him in the slot where he’s most dangerous.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chargers with a 64.4% chance of winning at home against the Steelers. Look for the Charger defense to play big in the absence of Big Ben. I’m taking the Chargers by 13!



Final Score

Chargers – 33

Steelers – 20