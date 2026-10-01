Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

The NFL is basically up in the air right now. Two of the teams that were slated to make huge impacts in their respective conferences are struggling. Case in point: Cowboys and Texans. The Dallas Cowboys have weapons on both sides of the ball but play calling in crucial points in the games has been lackluster this season. The Houston Texans have dropped their first 3 games of the season and getting a much-needed win will be at the top of their list this weekend. Both teams need a win to keep up in their own division. At the time of this article, the Houston Texans are in last place in the AFC South while the Dallas Cowboys are in 3rd place in the NFC East. Keep a close eye on this game because the loser will need to play damn near perfect for their next 6 games.

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans

Sunday – October 4 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Reliant Stadium – Houston, TX

Dallas Cowboys (1-2, 0-1 Away)

We as Cowboys fans can truly ask, “What the heck is going on Dallas?” Dallas dropped two very winnable games to teams that had less talent. Not only did they lose to the Giants and Ravens but they lost key pieces on defense. If you look at who’s missing, Dallas will need a safety, cornerback and pass rusher! Wait! Didn’t they just sign a bunch of guys on that defense? Yes, they did and they’re hurt. The key for the Dallas Cowboys this weekend is to score touchdowns.. not settling for field goals. The x-factor will be the Cowboys offensive line. They will need to open up holes for running back Javonte Williams. Dallas will need NOT to use 3 running backs just one! Dallas will need to play with a sense of urgency. On the defensive side of the ball keep an eye on rookie CB Caleb Downs. He leads the team in tackles and interceptions. They should always play like they are down 14 points even when they have the lead. They need that, “Kill a mosquito with an axe mentality!”

Houston Texans (0-3, 0-2 Home)

The Texans organization is in shock. Right now, this team is 0-3 and staring at 0-4 with a hungry Cowboys team coming into H-Town this weekend. They dropped two home games to Buffalo and Cincinnati in back-to-back games to start the season. Last week on the road in Indianapolis they lost by 2 in a very sloppy game. Keep an eye on quarterback C.J. Stroud. He has always played lights out against Dallas. Former Cowboys tight end Dalton Shultz will be the x-factor for the Texans. He leads the team in receptions and yards 19 catches for 205. On the defensive side of the DE Will Anderson, Jr leads the team in sack with 4 while LB Azeez Al-Shaair leads the team in tackles with 31.

Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys winning on the road this weekend. Both teams are will need to play smart on offense and physical on defense. It will take at least 30-35 points to when this one. The over/under is 47.5, so take the over in this one. Both teams will need to play lights out in order to get a much-needed win. I’m taking Dallas by 9! Worst case scenario for both teams .. Kick field goals and get some points!

Final Score

Cowboys – 36

Texans – 27

* This content is for informational and/or entertainment purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other advice.