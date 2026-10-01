2026 NFL Game Previews: Week 4

This week’s NFL match ups will come down to how well the defenses shows up, but the x-factors will be the quarterback play from each team. The Steelers will travel to Cleveland on Thursday night while the Panthers host the Lions on Sunday. The final game of the week will be a Monday night matchup between Atlanta and in the Big Easy facing the Saints. Check out our predictions and final scores. I also have my NFL upset of the week!

Thursday Night Football

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1, 0-1 Away) vs Cleveland Browns (2-1, 1-0 Home)

Thursday – October 1 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Huntington Bank Field – Cleveland, OH

So … Everyone basically wrote off the Browns with the announcement of Deshaun Watson being named starter. The Browns are 2-1 and earned a win against the Carolina Panthers at home last weekend. This week they host the new look Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers. Last week the Steelers beat the Bengals on the road. Both teams are 2-1 and a win this week for either team will be huge in the AFC North. Every team in the division is 2-1. ESPN has the Steelers with a 55.1% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking the Browns in an upset! The Browns are a good team that is about to make a huge breakthrough! I have the Browns by 6 at home. Upset special?

Final Score

Browns – 27

Steelers – 21

Sunday Night Football

Detroit Lions (2-1, 0-1 Away) vs Carolina Panthers (1-2, 0-1 Home)

Sunday – October 4 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

The Lions got back on track against the Jets at home last week with a win after losing to Buffalo on the road the week prior. Here’s what they will need to do against the Panthers: they will need to put up at least 10 points against the Panthers in the first quarter. The Lions defense will be the x-factor for them this week. The Panthers lost to Cleveland in a very winnable game on the road last week. This game will put the NFC on notice. ESPN has the Lions with a 60.9% chance of winning on the road this week. I’m taking the Lions by 10! The over/under is 45.5, so take the over in this one. It’s the safest bet!

Final Score

Lions – 32

Panthers – 22