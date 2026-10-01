Wings even the series, beat Golden State 108-100 in OT

|Final/OT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|T
|
GS
|26
|19
|29
|19
|7
|100
|
DAL
|23
|27
|22
|21
|15
|108
|
Team Statistics
|FG
|34-73
|32-64
|Field Goal %
|47
|50
|3PT
|12-27
|12-23
|Three Point %
|44
|52
|FT
|20-23
|32-37
|Free Throw %
|87
|86
|Rebounds
|29
|29
|Offensive Rebounds
|6
|7
|Defensive Rebounds
|23
|22
|Assists
|21
|20
|Steals
|8
|6
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Total Turnovers
|11
|13
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|16
|13
|Fast Break Points
|10
|7
|Points in Paint
|32
|34
|Fouls
|28
|22
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|1
|1
|Largest Lead
|8
|8
|Percent Led
|62
|28