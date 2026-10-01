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Wings even the series, beat Golden State 108-100 in OT

October 1, 2026 DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

 

Final/OT 1 2 3 4 OT T
GS
 26 19 29 19 7 100
DAL
 23 27 22 21 15 108
 
Team Statistics
FG 34-73 32-64
Field Goal % 47 50
3PT 12-27 12-23
Three Point % 44 52
FT 20-23 32-37
Free Throw % 87 86
Rebounds 29 29
Offensive Rebounds 6 7
Defensive Rebounds 23 22
Assists 21 20
Steals 8 6
Blocks 2 2
Total Turnovers 11 13
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 16 13
Fast Break Points 10 7
Points in Paint 32 34
Fouls 28 22
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 1 1
Largest Lead 8 8
Percent Led 62 28

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