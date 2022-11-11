Houston Texans vs New York Giants Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Houston Texans vs New York Giants

Sunday – November 13 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ



Records Before the Game

Houston Texans (1-6-1, 1-3 Away)

New York Giants (6-2, 3-1 Home)



One of the hardest things to do as a sports fan is to answer to your friends and family about your losing team. Houston is a team with no identity. I thought that Head Coach Lovie Smith would bring back that tough minded mind set to the Texans this season. Right now, Houston is trying to figure things out quarter by quarter. Let’s take a look at Houston on the road this week in New Jersey.



How much patience do you need?

The Texans organization is a place of turmoil. I know some of you are thinking, “Why would he say that?” I won’t bring up that whole DeShaun Watson thing, but the play of the Texans this season is frustrating. It’s hard watching a good team get thrashed every week. Players can say whatever they want in interviews, but are you willing to execute on the field? Well, we’re waiting!



Houston Texans

16.6 points per game is not enough for any team to win consistently in the NFL! Oh wait! They could if the defense would only give up 10-13 points on that side of the ball. Houston has lost 4 of their 5 last 5 games by an average of 14.6 points. The key for a victory on the road in New York will be a balance of run and pass by the Texans offense. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks is the most consistent player on the offense, and he’s listed as questionable, and he really wants to be traded. The x-factor will be the defense on the road.



New York Giants

The Giants are playing some really good ball sitting at 6-2 and tied with the Cowboys for second place in the division. Quarterback Daniel Jones has played smart over the last 5 games. He has 1399 passing yards with 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Running back Saquon Barkley is the x-factor this week. If he gets started with 8 carries in the first quarter it will be a long game for the Texans.



Prediction

ESPN has the Giants with a 67.4% chance of winning at home this week. The Giants will take this one easily at home and the Texans can’t do anything about it! Sad part is, the Texans have the type of team that could beat anyone, but haven’t figured out how!



Final Score

Giants – 27

Texans – 17