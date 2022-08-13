Dallas Cowboys vs Denver Broncos Preseason Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Saturday, August 13, 2022

TV: NFL Network

Time: 8:00PM CT

Empower Field at Mile High



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (0-0, 0-0 Away)

Denver Broncos (0-0, 0-0 Home)



One would think that this is only a preseason game. You can’t tell die-hard Cowboy fans or Bronco fanatics that this game doesn’t count. Man stop it! This is the first game of the season and people want to see just how good their team looks at any stage of the season. Dallas has a chance to right the wrongs from last season’s debacle in the playoffs, while Denver has a proven quarterback under center this season. Let’s take a look at the first preseason game for both teams.



C’mon Man!

We gave away our number one receiver without a replacement. CeeDee Lamb moves into the number 1 receiver spot for the Cowboys this year. Did anyone see him drop easy passes and just walk over to the sideline without anyone saying one word to him last season. I’m not sold on the receiving corps, and neither should you! Dallas needs a number one receiver to get the offense in gear. The best receivers we have on the roster are all tight ends!



Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas running game is key for the season. Dallas has two very capable running backs that can start on any team in the league right now, but Dak will be the key this season. Like I always say, “Dak can make plays with his feet and the offense must allow him to play to his strengths not make him a one trick pony”. Keep and eye on the Cowboys defense, they will be the strength of this team to start out the season. The kicking game has been shaky for the last 3 years, so the kicking competition has been healthy for all of the guys trying to secure the place kickers position.



Denver Broncos

With the addition of Russell Wilson, the Broncos are stacked at the skilled positions on offense. Running back Melvin Gordon III has put up some decent numbers in the Broncos last 6 games. He’s a handful in the red zone, but don’t look for him to get a bunch of carries this game. Wide receivers KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy will be the key focus for Cowboy defenders on the outside. The Broncos defense will be tough to run against at home. They have young talented defensive line that can will apply pressure to the Cowboys offensive line.

Prediction

ESPN has the Broncos favored to win this preseason match up at home. I’m taking Dallas by 10 on the road. You will be surprised how well the Cowboys offensive line has looked in practice.



Final Score

Cowboys – 19

Broncos – 9