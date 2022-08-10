Dallas Cowboys To Host First Ever Season Kickoff Event at Ford Center at The Star

Frisco, Texas – For the first time in franchise history, the Dallas Cowboys will kick off the 2022 season with a special event at the team’s World Corporate Headquarters and Training Facility at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, on Thursday, August 25th, the evening before the team’s final preseason game.

The 2022 Dallas Cowboys Season Kickoff event presented by Blockchain.com is an award show inspired and made-for-television production featuring special guest host, Cowboys Legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Michael Irvin, who will introduce the 2022 players and take the live invitation-only audience through an evening filled with unforgettable moments, awards recognizing Cowboys players for their achievements both on and off the field, engaging conversations facilitated by notable alumni players, special appearances from Cowboys Legends Roger Staubach, DeMarcus Ware, Drew Pearson, Everson Walls, Darren Woodson and a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and more! The show will also feature remarks from Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones and Head Coach Mike McCarthy on their excitement going into the 2022 season.

The production will ultimately be packaged into a produced segment for a national broadcast partner with the NFL Network that will air on August 29.

The Inaugural Season Kickoff Event presented by Blockchain.com will be an opportunity for Cowboys fans to see the entire 2022 roster, and roster hopefuls, with their arrival down the Blue Carpet in Tostitos Championship Plaza as they count down the weeks until the regular season. Fans are invited to view the Blue Carpet arrivals and see their favorite current players, coaches, ownership, along with special alumni guests, followed by a live-stream viewing of the 2022 Season Kickoff event on the Tostitos Championship Plaza big board. The Tostitos Championship Plaza experience is free and open to the public.

The awards for the 2022 Cowboys Season Kickoff Event presented by Blockchain.com will include:

The Playmaker Award Presented by Blockchain.com

The award is for the player who simply made the plays – much like the award’s namesake – Michael Irvin.

In honor of the Cowboys’ great legendary WR, this award is an MVP-type of award for the best player on the field, consistently through the year.

Breakthrough Award Presented by Invisalign

This award is given to the player who catapulted onto the scene with an incredible performance during the season.

The award centers on a player’s immediate impact not only at his position, but someone who had a huge contribution in the identity of the team on his side of the ball.

Beyond the Gridiron Award Presented by UnitedHealth Group

This award is given to the current Cowboys player who has been a difference-maker off the field, especially in the community, whether it be in Dallas, their hometown, or both.

Earn the Star Award

The “Earn the Star” award is for a player who defied the odds to make it to the roster or even the starting lineup.

Given to a player who was either undrafted, went to a small-school, or sometimes both, this award is designed to highlight a player’s struggle to earn the respect of his teammates and coaches, while eventually earning that coveted Blue Star on his helmet.

Tom Landry Legends Award

The Legends Award is to honor one of the greatest players in Cowboys history for his efforts on and off the field.

The Write Way: Player’s Choice Award

This award is presented to a member of the media – voted on by the players and their own media peers.

The award honors journalistic integrity, dedication, knowledge of the team and fairness in their ability to cover the beat.

The 2022 Dallas Cowboys Season Kickoff event presented by Blockchain.com:

4:00 p.m. – Blue Carpet Opens with Player Arrivals on Tostitos Championship Plaza

5:30 p.m. – Blue Carpet Closes

6:00 p.m. – 2022 Dallas Cowboys Season Kickoff Event inside Ford Center Begins with the event livestreamed on Tostitos Championship Plaza for fans outside the event

For more details including information in the event of inclement weather, visit thestarinfrisco.com/calendar/dallas-cowboys-season-kickoff-event/ for the latest event updates.