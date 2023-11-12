Dallas Mavericks: Still Going Strong

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Dallas Mavericks are proving to the NBA that small ball can hang with the NBA’s top teams. Dallas is currently sitting in second place in the Western Conference. Last week, Dallas went 3-1 and suffered a loss to the Toronto Raptors at home 11 points. In that game, Dallas was out rebounded by 12 to a young hungry team barely playing .500 basketball. Here’s the problem in a nutshell with the Mavericks so far this season and in seasons past… REBOUNDING! You cannot and I mean cannot beat teams if you’re being out rebounded. Dallas will need to play those young bigs early in the first quarter and stop relying on the 3-point stripe to solve all of their problems.



Who’s Hot and Who’s Not!

Luka Doncic has averaged 33 points per game over the past week. He is a generational talent that has some deficiencies. He can score from anywhere, rebound and sometimes get the ball into the hands of open players. He struggles with playing defense! The man he’s guarding will always score in the 20s, which means he tries to outscore the player that’s guarding him which makes it looks like he has the complete game. Who’s not hot: Derrick Jones, Jr and that’s only because he’s not getting that much playing time. Coach Kidd’s rotation is suspect at best, but the team will mesh in the upcoming 4-game run. Let’s take a look at the upcoming games and I will give you my prediction and final score for each contest.



Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central



Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans

Date: November 12

Time: 6:00 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

This game will be a tough one in the “Big Easy”. Dallas will face a scrappy Pelican team with Zion on the floor and he’s a handful on the boards. This will be the best game to work on rebounding. Please don’t allow the Pelicans to get into open the floor on fast breaks. I’m taking Dallas by 10.

Final Score: Mavericks 121 – Pelicans 111



Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans

Date: November 14

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

This will be one of the NBA-In Season Tournament games. Dallas has a really good chance of taking home the trophy. I’m still on the fence about this in-season tournament, but a win is a win. I’m taking Dallas by 13! The Pelicans struggle against teams they play in back-to-back games.

Final Score: Mavericks 95 – Pelicans 82



Dallas Mavericks vs Washington Wizards

Date: November 15

Time: 6:00 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

This should be an easy one for the Mavericks. The Wizards are struggling and have been known to blow huge leads in the final quarter. Look for Tim Hardaway, Jr. and Kyrie Irving to get the ball in the open floor for easy points. I’m taking Dallas by 18! The Wizards can’t stop no one! Kyle Kuzma is good!

Final Score: Mavericks 124 – Wizards 106



Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date: November 18

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

This game will be a huge challenge for Dallas. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a match up nightmare for anyone who’s guarding him. The only way to beat the Bucks is to limit him to touches around the paint. Keep in mind that Damian Lillard is a Buck now and he has 3 game winners so far this season. I’m taking the Bucks in this one. I don’t see Dallas out rebounding the Bucks.

Final Score: Mavericks 112 – Bucks 129