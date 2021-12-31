Allstate Sugar Bowl Preview: #7 Baylor Bears vs #8 Ole Miss Rebels

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#Baylor Bears vs #8 Ole Miss Rebels

Saturday – January 1 – 7:45 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA



Records Before the Game

#7 Baylor Bears (11-2)

#8 Ole Miss Rebels (10-2)



Allow me to first apologize to all of the teams that were slated to win the Big 12 conference this year. Baylor came out and proved to the country that losing Texas and OU to the SEC is null and void. The Bears are the real deal. Ole Miss has shown that they belong amongst the top of the college football world. Both teams have worked hard this season and winning the Sugar Bowl will help with recruiting and setting the stage for dominance in their respected conferences.



Snack Rating

This game will be a 9! Hot wings (atomic flavored), onion rings, sandwiches and chips will be on the menu. Coke or Pepsi’s should be on tap! If you can’t order out, head over to Chili’s or Hooters!



#7 Baylor Bears

Baylor beat Oklahoma State for the Big 12 conference championship on December 4th. The Bears have been on a tear since losing to TCU in Ft. Worth on November 6th. The Bears offense averages 32.5 points per game and gives up 19.2. Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon has passed for 2160 yards with 17 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He can beat you with his arm and legs. He will be the x-factor for the Bears offense. Running back Abram Smith is a senior and is very exciting to watch. He has 1429 yards on the ground and 12 touchdowns.



#8 Ole Miss Rebels

The Rebels are one of the best teams in the country that no one is talking about. They won the SEC West and had a four-game winning streak coming into this game. They have quality wins over Mississippi State and Texas A&M. The Rebels are led by quarterback Matt Corral. Corral has passed for 3,339 yards with 20 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He’s very smart making pre-snap adjustments. He is very dangerous running the ball. He will be the x-factor for the Rebel offense.



Prediction

ESPN has this game pretty close. It could go either way! Ole Miss is favored with a 50.6% chance of winning in the Big Easy! I’m taking Baylor by 4! Head coach Dave Aranda will have the Bears ready for this one!



Final Score

Bears – 30

Rebels – 26