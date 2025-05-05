Dallas Card Show – May 2025

By Kelly Reed

For those who are in the hobby, going to a card show is a must for several different reasons. Among them could be to find a grail card, looking to complete some sets, going through the dollar bins for some value deals, meeting hobby friends or even getting to meet some athletes for an autograph at a meet and greet. The Dallas Card Show provides ample opportunities to accomplish these hobby goals and more!

The four day event which starts on a Thursday culminates on a Sunday. In between are days packed with all sorts of hobby greatness. The Dallas Card Show is one of the largest card shows in the United States and the Metroplex is fortunate enough to be able to partake in it every other month. The show is typically held at the Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel and Convention Center which is a spacious palace large enough to have a main hall as well as several smaller room adjacent to it with even more dealers. As of late the Dallas Card Show has had 700+ tables for collectors to visit.

In addition to local dealers, there are dealers who are from other parts of Texas and other states like Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas and as far north as Minnesota! This allows collectors and dealers to benefit with varied collections and buying opportunities. There are young collectors as well as older ones at the show representing all facets of the hobby. Most folks at the show are very friendly and willing to help each other out whenever possible. This is a very tight-knit community that values its relationships and improving the collector experience.

Card collecting as a hobby goes is vast and there isn’t really a right or wrong way to do it. The main thing is to enjoy your collection and hobby journey. Collect what you like and how you like. Be kind to others and share your hobby knowledge. Make plans for the next Dallas Card Show for a great hobby experience! You’ll love it!

The next 4-day Dallas Card Show will take from July 3-6. For more information head over their web site at www.dallascardshow.com

Check out this video we made of a few select dealers that we got to know at the Dallas Card Show: