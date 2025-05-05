05/04/2025 Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners

Scoring Summary
|
INNING
|SEA
|TEX
|3rd
|Polanco grounded out to second, Rivas scored, Crawford to second.
|1
|0
|3rd
|Seager singled to right, Crim scored and Smith scored, Langford to third.
|1
|2
|3rd
|Semien singled to left, Langford scored, Seager to second.
|1
|3
|3rd
|A. García singled to center, Seager scored and Semien scored, Heim to third.
|1
|5
|3rd
|Jung singled to left, Heim scored, A. García to second.
|1
|6
|8th
|Smith tripled to right, Jung scored.
|1
|7
|8th
|Langford hit sacrifice fly to center, Smith scored.
|1
|8
Mariners
Rangers
|HITTERS
|H-AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|0-3
|0
|0
|1
|.380
|
M. GarverPH-DH
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|
TODAY’S AT BATSFull Player Profile
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|
L. Rivas2B
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|.378
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|PC-ST
|ERA
|5.0
|11
|6
|2
|5
|92-59
|7.20
|1.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18-10
|3.12
|2.0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|27-18
|5.09
|HITTERS
|H-AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|
J. SmithCF-SS
|4-5
|2
|0
|1
|.311
|1-3
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|2-5
|1
|0
|2
|.291
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|.094
|1-4
|1
|0
|1
|.182
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|2-4
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|
J. Jung3B
|1-3
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|
B. Crim1B
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|PC-ST
|ERA
|5.0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|89-59
|2.61
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|29-19
|4.08
|1.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9-4
|1.72
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13-8
|6.00