News Ticker

05/04/2025 Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners

May 5, 2025 Baseball, Current Issue, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Sports, Texas Rangers

[Show picture list]
Photos by Michael Kolch

  •  
 
 
SEA
TEX
 
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 0
0 0 6 0 0 0 0 2 8 12 0
 
 
J. deGrom
WIN

J. deGrom2-1

5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 K, 2 BB
 
L. Evans
LOSS

L. Evans1-1

5.0 IP, 11 H, 6 ER, 5 K, 2 BB

Scoring Summary

 

INNING

 SEA TEX
  3rd Polanco grounded out to second, Rivas scored, Crawford to second. 1 0
  3rd Seager singled to right, Crim scored and Smith scored, Langford to third. 1 2
  3rd Semien singled to left, Langford scored, Seager to second. 1 3
  3rd A. García singled to center, Seager scored and Semien scored, Heim to third. 1 5
  3rd Jung singled to left, Heim scored, A. García to second. 1 6
  8th Smith tripled to right, Jung scored. 1 7
  8th Langford hit sacrifice fly to center, Smith scored. 1 8
 
Mariners
Rangers
 
HITTERS H-AB R HR RBI AVG
J.P. CrawfordSS
 1-4 0 0 0 .286
J. PolancoDH
 0-3 0 0 1 .380
M. GarverPH-DH
 0-0 0 0 0 .235
J. RodriguezCF
 1-3 0 0 0 .212
C. RaleighC
 0-3 0 0 0 .246
R. ArozarenaLF
 1-3 0 0 0 .224
R. ThomasLF
 0-1 0 0 0 .200
R. Tellez1B
 0-4 0 0 0 .194
TODAY’S AT BATSFull Player Profile
  • 2nd: Tellez grounded out to third.
  • 4th: Tellez flied out to shortstop.
  • 6th: Tellez grounded out to second.
  • 9th: Tellez struck out swinging.
M. MastrobuoniRF
 0-3 0 0 0 .218
B. Williamson3B
 0-3 0 0 0 .242
L. Rivas2B
 1-3 1 0 0 .378
 
 
PITCHERS IP H ER BB K PC-ST ERA
L. Evans
 5.0 11 6 2 5 92-59 7.20
C. Legumina
 1.0 0 0 1 0 18-10 3.12
E. Bazardo
 2.0 1 2 1 2 27-18 5.09
 
 
HITTERS H-AB R HR RBI AVG
J. SmithCF-SS
 4-5 2 0 1 .311
W. LangfordLF
 1-3 1 0 1 .297
C. SeagerSS
 2-5 1 0 2 .291
L. TaverasCF
 0-0 0 0 0 .241
J. PedersonDH
 0-4 0 0 0 .094
M. Semien2B
 1-4 1 0 1 .182
J. HeimC
 1-3 1 0 0 .275
A. GarcíaRF
 2-4 0 0 2 .217
J. Jung3B
 1-3 1 0 1 .274
B. Crim1B
 0-2 1 0 0 .000
 
 
PITCHERS IP H ER BB K PC-ST ERA
J. deGrom
 5.0 3 1 2 3 89-59 2.61
J. Webb
 2.0 1 0 0 0 29-19 4.08
H. Milner
 1.0 0 0 1 0 9-4 1.72
L. Jackson
 1.0 0 0 0 2 13-8 6.00
 

 

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly