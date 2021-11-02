Vision Films To Release ‘Becoming The G.O.A.T.: The Tom Brady Story’ to VOD and DVD

Vision Films Inc. announces the US and Canadian VOD release of documentary Becoming The G.O.A.T.: The Tom Brady Story on November 9, 2021.

From director Johannes Guttenkunst, Engizek Films and Little Brother Films, this documentary shares what motivated Tom Brady from early school days to how “Tommy Terrific” became the sensation he is today, told by those who know him best – high school teammates, friends and coaches. It includes new interviews and exciting football film from Brady’s early high school days to captivate any sports enthusiast.

Tom Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback of all time with stats that surpass even Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, and Dan Marino. With seven Super Bowl rings and a legendary 60-plus MPH rocket arm, he is “The GOAT.”

Learn the backstory of how this champion rose to the top from his childhood friends, high school and college teammates, coaches, and fellow NFL players.

Featuring Tom Brady, Antowain Smith, Charlie Weis, lifelong friend Jay “Beav” Flanelly, and his high school coaches and teammates.

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films shares, “As the world is starting to enjoy watching live sports again, the timing couldn’t be better than this moment to be releasing this fascinating documentary, Becoming the G.O.A.T.: The Tom Brady Story.

This feature length film takes a deeper dive into the background of this pop cultural icon and what it took for him to become a legendary record-breaking football superstar!”

Producer Timo Joh. Mayer says, “Producing this film has been my greatest journey. Meeting childhood friends and colleagues of my hero, Tom Brady, enabled me to make a film that presents his history like no one has ever seen before.”

Becoming The G.O.A.T.: The Tom Brady Story will be available on all major streaming and cable platforms in the US and Canada and on DVD November 9, 2021.