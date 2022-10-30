Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns

Monday – October 31 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

FirstEnergy Stadium – Cleveland, OH



Records Before the Game

Cincinnati Bengals (4-3, 2-2 Away)

Cleveland Browns (2-5, 1-3 Home)



The Battle for Ohio! These two teams are looking to get on the right track and save their season. The Bengals are 4-3 while the Browns are 2-5. The AFC is wide open and with a win both teams can move closer in the standings and the loser will need to make more excuses on why they didn’t get the win. Let’s take a look at this week’s Monday Night Football game.



Who’s to blame now?

Well, you can’t blame Baker Mayfield… So, who’s the weakest link in Cleveland now? I totally get it someone has to take the fall when the whole organization has been snake bitten for 20 years. Cincinnati is on the outside looking in and Ja’Marr Chase is out for the next 4-6 weeks! Let’s see how this is going to turn out.



Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals could take the next step in getting back to the promise land by smashing the Browns in their own stadium. Quarterback Joe Burrow has picked up the pace by winning their last 2 games. The Bengals offense is averaging 24.7 points per game while the defense is giving up 18.9 on that side of the ball. Keep an eye on running back Joe Mixon. He will need to get his touches early and often to keep the Browns defense off balanced. Joe Burrow will be the x-factor for a win on the road.



Cleveland Browns

The Browns started off like a team that was ready to right all of the wrongs from seasons past. Well… They have dropped 4 of their last 5 games. How did this happen? I’m glad you asked. The Browns truly need a stable and reliable offensive coordinator that’s willing to be with the organization for more than a season. Keep in mind that they have two dynamic runners that need the ball in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Give those guys the ball and block. The Browns have won their first two games when they ran the ball… DUH! At least they will have Deshuan Watson back playing in a few more games.

Prediction

ESPN has the Bengals with a 67% chance of winning on the road. I’m sure that the world will be watch Joe Burrow to see if he’s the next big thing at quarterback. I’m taking the Bengals by 7! I’ll be flipping between MNF and WWE wrestling.



Final Score

Bengals – 20

Browns – 13