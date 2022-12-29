Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans

Thursday – December 29 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: PRIME VIDEO

Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (11-4, 3-3 Away)

Tennessee Titans (7-8, 3-4 Home)



This time last year Dallas was walking into the NFC East title with brand new shoes on. This season Dallas is chasing the Philadelphia Eagles for the division title. The Tennessee Titans are sitting at 7-8 and still have a hand in the AFC playoff hunt. Dallas will need a win on the road to close the gap between themselves and Philadelphia. Let’s take a closer look at the Cowboys on the road in the country music capital of the world… Nashville, Tennessee.



Let’s Face It

The Dallas Cowboys defense has been struggling. In their last 5 games the Dallas defense has given up an average of 29 points per game. If you take a look at Dallas’ defense in the previous 5 games prior to their most recent 5, the Dallas defense gave up 16 points per contest. Think about it, sacks are down, tackles for loss are down while opposing offenses are seeing a rise in their productivity. Cowboys opponents have seen a rise in their aerial attack from 175 to 224 yards per game, while the running game has risen from 98 yards to 130 rushing yards. Dallas will need to get back to the recipe they used at the beginning on the season.



Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys fans should take a break with the whole Dak Prescott interceptions talk. Keep in mind that Hall of Famer Troy Aikman averaged 10 interceptions every season he played in the NFL. So, here’s the key for Dak and the offense, the offensive coordinator should allow Dak to play his game and run the ball when the pocket collapses! The wide receivers are struggling with getting separation and catching passes in the open field. Dak can only hold the ball for so long. Keep an eye on the running game with Zeke and Malik Davis this week. Running back Tony Pollard will be a game time decision for this week with a thigh injury.



Tennessee Titans

The Titans are struggling mightily. In their last 5 games, the Titans are 0-5 with losses to Houston, LA Chargers, Jacksonville, Philadelphia and Cincinnati. The offense is averaging 17.9 per game while the defense is giving up 20.8 per contest. Titans starting qb Ryan Tannehill is done for the season with a high-ankle sprain. Back-up Quarterback Malik Willis will get the start for the Titans. He can lead this team, but Tennessee will have him with a limited playbook for Thursday night. RB Derrick Henry is still the focal point of the Titans offense. He has 1,429 yards and 13 TDs on the season. Keep an eye on the Titans defense they will be the x-factor for a win. Dallas offense will be a handful! Win or lose Thursday night, the Titans post-season fate will be decided on the last week of the regular season when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars for the division title.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 88.2% chance of winning on the road. The over/under is 40, so take the over in this one. I have the Cowboys winning by 13!



Final Score

Cowboys – 30

Titans – 17