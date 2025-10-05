News Ticker

CardBlitz – Episode 39: Tips for Collecting on a Budget, Beautiful Baseball Card Sets & More

October 5, 2025 Entertainment, Featured, Sports Cards / Cards / Memorabilia

In this week’s episode of CardBlitz our host Kelly is joined by special guest Jason Hill. They talk Joe Morgan cards, tips for collecting on a budget and share their thoughts on beautiful baseball card sets. Plus they show off some sweet cards!

