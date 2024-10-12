Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Home Not So Sweet Home

Over the past three seasons the Dallas Cowboys home record is 20-6. Last season, Dallas lost two games at home and went on a 12-game winning streak at AT&T stadium. This season Dallas has lost their first two home games by a combined 28 points. Both losses showed deficiencies in the Cowboys run defense. The offense is averaging 22 points per game and that’s not enough to beat teams this season. The league average for teams currently is 28 points. Dallas has struggled in the red zone after leading the league in the last two seasons of scoring in the red zone at 72%.



Can Dallas fix their problems?

The Cowboys have two major problems right now. First, the defense is struggling to stop the run. I don’t need to point fingers at certain players because they are a unit. Looking at the defensive line, LB Micah Parsons and DE DeMarcus Lawrence are out. This is the time that some of the younger guys should be stepping up and filling the voids. On offense, the run game has been null and void for the first 5 games. The team is last in rushing yards and attempts. Starting RB Rico Dowdle has only 221 rushing yards with no touchdowns. Cleaning up the problems will be top priority for this team heading into this game.



Game Info

Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – October 13 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Detroit Lions (3-1, 1-0 Away)

The Lions are one of the best teams in the NFC right now. They have a solid team from the offense to defense to special teams. They are in second place in the NFC North right behind the 5-0 Minnesota Vikings right now. Veteran quarterback Jared Goff has the Lions offense clicking on all cylinders. He has 1,015 passing yards with 5 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is doing a good job as the starter this season. He has 285 rushing yards with 3 touchdowns averaging 5.3 yards a carry. Wide out Jameson Williams is leading the teams in receptions and receiving yards. Players to watch: RB David Montgomery, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, CB Carlton Davis III and S Kerby Joseph.



Dallas Cowboys (3-2, 0-2 Home)

The Cowboys defied the odds and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road last Sunday night. I picked Dallas by 7 but they won by 3. The Cowboys won the game by giving the running game a chance. Running back Rico Dowdle carried the ball 20 times for 87 yards. By him carrying the ball ate up the clock and moved the chains. This week the Cowboys offense will need to get the ball into the hands of the tight ends. Quiet is as kept, the tight ends have given us a chance to score. The red zone will be key for the Cowboys this game. They will need to score touchdowns and not rely on field goals to beat teams. Players to watch: WR CeeDee Lamb, LB Eric Kendricks, WR Jalen Tolbert, TE Jake Ferguson and PK Brandon Aubrey.



Prediction

ESPN has the Lions with a 56.7% chance of winning on the road. The Cowboys have struggled at home this season and a win will get them on track. The over/under is 52.5, so take the over! I’m taking Dallas by 10! The Steelers game gave this team the confidence they need to turn the corner.



Final Score

Cowboys – 34

Lions – 24