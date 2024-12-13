Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



How They Measure Up

The Eagles are the number 4 power ranked team in the NFL right now. They are physical on the offensive line and running back Saquon Barkley is a top MVP candidate. The Eagles schedule will get a bit easier for the rest of the season after this game. The Steelers are the 7th power ranked team in the NFL right now. Quarterback Russell Wilson has been playing lights out this season. I along with so many other people thought that he was washed up in Denver. What a difference his signing was for the Steelers this season.



Injury Report

Both teams have players listed as questionable and on the IR. The Steelers have 2 listed as questionable and 3 on the IR. Questionable: DT Larry Ogunjobi and WR George Pickens, on the IR: DT Montravius Adams, CB CJ Henderson and WR Roman Wilson. The Eagles have 3 players questionable and 2 on the IR. Questionable: WR Britain Covey, S Sydney Brown and S Reed Blankenship. Listed on the IR: TE Dallas Goedert and LB Ben VanSumeran.



Game Info

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday – December 15 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA



Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3, 5-2 Away)

The Steelers are riding a 2-game winning streak. In their last 5 games, the Steelers are 4-1 with wins over Washington, Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland. Their only loss was to the Browns on the road by 5 points in a crazy snow storm. The Steelers defense will be the x-factor for a win on the road. The defensive line will need to dominate and corral the Eagles running game. Players to watch: QB Russell Wilson, RB Najee Harris, WR George Pickens, LB Patrick Queen and CB Donte Jackson.



Philadelphia Eagles (11-2, 5-1 Home)

The Eagles are riding a 9-game winning streak with wins over Dallas, Washington, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Carolina. The key for this team has been the running game. Running back Saquon Barkley has 1623 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns while catching 9 passes in the last 5 games helping the team extend games during this streak. Players to watch: QB Jalen Hurts, WR AJ Brown, WR Devonta Smith, LB Zack Baun, S CJ Garner-Johnson and PK Jake Elliott.

Prediction

ESPN has the Eagles with a 60.2% chance of winning at home this weekend. This is a hard game to pick because both teams struggle when playing from behind. I’m taking the Eagles by 6! They have the better running back that can extend plays after contact.



Final Score

Steelers – 30

Eagles – 24