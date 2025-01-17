Canadiens score 2 goals in the 3rd period, beat Stars 3-1

Final
|1
|2
|3
|T
|MTL
|1
|0
|2
|3
|DAL
|1
|0
|0
|1
Scoring Summary
|1st Period
|MTL
|DAL
|3:50
|Jason Robertson (12)
Assists: Evgenii Dadonov (11), Wyatt Johnston (22)
|0
|1
|4:37
|Juraj Slafkovsky (5)
Assists: Cole Caufield (19), Nick Suzuki (31)
|1
|1
|2nd Period
|
No Goals Scored
|3rd Period
|MTL
|DAL
|9:15
|Alex Newhook (8)
Assists: Lane Hutson (33)
|2
|1
|19:43
|Joel Armia (8) (Empty Net)
Assists: Nick Suzuki (32)
|3
|1
Penalties
|1st Period
|10:09
|
Michael Pezzetta Interference against Logan Stankoven
|2nd Period
|6:35
|
Alex Newhook Roughing against Mavrik Bourque
|9:51
|
Too many men/ice served by Matěj Blümel
|18:20
|
Mathew Dumba Hooking against Josh Anderson
|3rd Period
|3:09
|
Nils Lundkvist Delaying Game – Puck over glass
|3:20
|
Lane Hutson Tripping against Esa Lindell