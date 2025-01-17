News Ticker

Canadiens score 2 goals in the 3rd period, beat Stars 3-1

January 17, 2025 Dallas Stars, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey, Sports

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 3 T
MTL 1 0 2 3
DAL 1 0 0 1

Scoring Summary

1st Period MTL DAL
3:50 Jason Robertson (12)

Assists: Evgenii Dadonov (11), Wyatt Johnston (22)
 0 1
4:37 Juraj Slafkovsky (5)

Assists: Cole Caufield (19), Nick Suzuki (31)
 1 1
 
 
2nd Period
No Goals Scored
 
 
3rd Period MTL DAL
9:15 Alex Newhook (8)

Assists: Lane Hutson (33)
 2 1
19:43 Joel Armia (8) (Empty Net)

Assists: Nick Suzuki (32)
 3 1

Penalties

1st Period
10:09
Michael Pezzetta Interference against Logan Stankoven
 
 
2nd Period
6:35
Alex Newhook Roughing against Mavrik Bourque
9:51
Too many men/ice served by Matěj Blümel
18:20
Mathew Dumba Hooking against Josh Anderson
 
 
3rd Period
3:09
Nils Lundkvist Delaying Game – Puck over glass
3:20
Lane Hutson Tripping against Esa Lindell

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly