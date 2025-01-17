NFC Divisional Playoff Preview: Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



NFC Divisional Round!

Will this be the year that the Lions win their first Super Bowl title? Can they get past the Washington Commanders and into the NFC championship game? This Lions team are proven winners. They have been laying the hammer down on everyone for the past two seasons. This season they punished teams from the start. The Washington Commanders have a rookie signal caller that has brought the team back in 6 games to win it in the 4th quarter. You can’t count out the Commanders even if they are down by 10+ points going into the 4th quarter. This game will be closer than what anyone dares to think.



Injury Report

Both teams have players listed as questionable or on the IR. The Commanders have 4 players listed as questionable and one on the IR-R. The Lions has 2 players listed as questionable with 3 on the IR_R. Commanders: TE Ben Sinnott, LB Bobby Wagner, DT Daron Payne and PK Zane Gonzales listed as questionable while TE Yankoff on the IR-R. Lions: CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr, CB Carlton Davis III and LB Derrick Barnes listed on the IR-R while DE Pat O’Connor and G Kevin Zeitler listed as questionable.



Game Info

Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions

Saturday – January 18 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Ford Field – Detroit, MI



Washington Commanders (12-5, 5-3 Away)

The Commanders are a dangerous team. As mentioned earlier, this team has battled back in the 4th quarter to pull off 6 come from behind wins this season. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has passed for 3568 yards with 25 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He’s dangerous because he never gets rattled and his poise under center allows the team a chance to win close games. The x-factor will be the Commanders on defense. They are ranked 11th overall and 5 in rushing defense. Keep an eye on those guys. Players to watch: WR Terry McLaurin, LB Bobby Wagner, RB Austin Ekeler, TE Zac Ertz and PK Zane Gonzalez.



Detroit Lions (15-2, 7-2 Home)

The Lions are ready to get their shot at winning one for the City of Detroit. The Lions are one of the best teams in the league for the past 2 and a half years. Now it’s time to put up or shut up! Quarterback Jared Goff is the leader of the pack. His veteran leadership has lifted the team since being traded there from the Los Angeles Rams. He has 4639 passing yards with 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He will be the x-factor for the Lions at home for this one. Players to watch: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, TE Sam LaPorta, LB Jack Campbell and CB Kerby Joseph.



Prediction

ESPN has the Lions with a 73% chance of winning at home this week. This is the year that the Lions get to the Super Bowl and lift the Lombardy Trophy over their heads for the City of Detroit. The over/under is 55.5, so take the over. I’m taking the Lions, but it will be close. Lions by 7!



Final Score

Lions – 31

Commanders – 24