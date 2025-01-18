NFC Divisional Playoff Preview: Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



NFC Divisional Round!

The winner of this game is slated to face the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game. If you are a Rams fans, its obvious that you are picking your team and vice versa to win this one. This game will come down to the team with the ball in the last 3 or 4 minutes of the 4th quarter. Both teams hves proven this season that they can come back from 10 points or more to win close games. The key for a victory will fall on the shoulders of quarterbacks, but the x-factor will be how solid each defense plays this Sunday afternoon. A field goal will separate the winner from the loser.



Injury Report

Both teams have players listed as questionable or on the IR. The Rams have 4 players listed as questionable and one on the IR-R with a return date the questionable players at game time. The Eagles have 1 player listed as questionable and 4 on the IR-R. Rams: OT Alaric Jackson, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, DT Bobby Brown III and TE Tyler Higbee while RB Blake Corum is on the IR. Eagles: WR A.J. Brown listed as questionable while DT Byron Young, LB Nakobe Dean, OT Jack Driscall and TE C.J. Uzomah are listed on the IR.



Game Info

Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday – January 19 – 2:00 p.m.

TV: NBC/Peacock

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

.

Los Angeles Rams (10-7, 5-3 Away)

The Rams defense gave the Minnesota Vikings offense all that they could handle last week while securing a 27-9 victory in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams defense sacked 9 sacked Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold nine times! The Rams defense will be the x-factor for the team on the road. The Rams will need to contain the Eagles running game and quick passes on first down in order to neutralize the Eagles on offense. Players to watch: QB Matthew Stafford, RB Kyren Williams, WR Puka Nacua, WR Cooper Kupp and S Quentin Lake.



Philadelphia Eagles (14-3, 8-1 Home)

Philadelphia has been quiet this season. Sure they’ve won 14 games but not in a dominant way. The Eagles rushing attack will be key. Running back Saquon Barkley will need to touch the ball at least 20 times to keep the Rams defense honest. Barkley has 2005 rushing yards on 345 carries with 13 touchdowns averaging 5.8 yards a carry this season. He will be the x-factor for the Eagles offense since quarterback Jalen Hurts starts games off slow. Players to watch: QB Jalen Hurts, WR Devonta Smith, S Ryan Blankenship and CB Darius Slay.



Prediction

ESPN has the Eagles with a 65.4% chance of winning at home this weekend. The marquee match up everyone is predicting is Lions and Eagles in the conference championship, but the Rams have been pulling wins out of midair! The over/under is 43.5, so take the over. This game will come down to the team that has the ball in the last few minutes of the second half. I’m taking the Eagles by 3!



Final Score

Eagles – 33

Rams – 30