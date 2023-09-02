California Golden Bears vs North Texas Mean Green Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

California Golden Bears vs North Texas Mean Green

Saturday – September 2 – 3:00 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

DATCU Stadium – Denton, TX



Records Before the Game

California Golden Bears (0-0)

North Texas Mean Green (0-0)



UNT is hosting the Cal Bears this weekend at home. California and North Texas teams have mirrored each other over the past 3 years. Both teams tend to start the season well going 3-0 or 4-0 and then hit the proverbial wall against mediocre teams. Case in point. UNT had UTSA, Boise State and UAB on the ropes and allowed them to get away in the 4th quarter basically giving games away. California has done the same with losses to UCLA, Oregon State and USC. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s home game against California.



Why you should watch this game

North Texas can start the season strong with a quality win at home. Head coach Eric Morris is looking to win conference and play for a New Year’s Day bowl this season.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

There’s a better game on ABC, NBC or CBS. You know those stations have Top 25 teams playing on Saturday.



California Golden Bears

The Golden Bears are coming into North Texas winning one of their last 5 games to end their season. California has a decent team that hasn’t put together a solid 4 quarters since last season’s collapse in PAC 12 conference play. Here’s where I’m lost. California has 3 quarterbacks trying to grab the starting spot. There’s no clear-cut starter so the team will use at least two players calling signals for the Golden Bears. Keep an eye on that revamped Bears defense. They will be the key to victory.



North Texas Mean Green

North Texas has named a new starter at the quarterback spot. Stone Earl will get the nod, but Chandler Rogers will also get some playing time under center. Here’s the thing, for the past 3 years quarterback Austin Aune was the clear-cut leader and now look for another voice to lead the Mean Green to victory. Running back Ayo Adeyi will get the bulk of the carries at running back. He’s especially dangerous running between the tackles. He will be the x-factor for the offense this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mean Green with a 75.2% chance of winning their home opener. I’m taking North Texas by 10. The over/under is 54, so take the under it’s the safe bet!



Final Score

Mean Green – 30

Golden Bears – 20