Colorado Buffaloes vs #17 TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Colorado Buffaloes vs #17 TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – September 2 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: FOX

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX



Records Before the Game

Colorado Buffaloes (0-0)

#17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0)



Quick question for you the reader: Do you want to see Deion Sanders or TCU football? The answer to the question will be answered this Saturday morning in Ft. Worth, Texas where the tickets has been sold out since the schedule was revealed. Big named head coaches will always trump what’s missing on the team but in this case, TCU is the big dog in the DFW Metroplex now. Let’s take a closer look at this game and I will give my prediction at the end of the preview.



Why you should watch this game

Everyone wants to know if Coach Prime is the real deal coaching or if he’s a snake oil salesman. TCU is looking to get back to the National Championship game and win it this time.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You have a honey-do list a mile long and now you need to get your butt in gear and get the list completed! Your best bet is to get up early and git’er done before the game comes on.



Colorado Buffaloes

The Buffaloes are a revamped team with the additions of starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, cornerback Travis Hunter and Shilo Sanders just to name a few players. The Buffaloes have been the laughingstock of their conference in recent years and losing was a weekly thing before Coach Prime showed up in Boulder, Colorado. Here’s the thing, if Colorado could pull off a probable win on the road for their first game, it would make Deion look as if he’s a football prophet. With a loss, well heck everyone knows that they were out matched.



#17 TCU Horned Frogs

TCU lost to a championship team bound for the NFL draft with the Georgia Bulldogs. What’s next for the Horned Frogs? “We don’t rebuild… They reload!” This should be the battle cry for the young frogs coming into this season. Head coach Sonny Dykes is the “Bill Belichick” of college football. The Frogs will start Chandler Morris under center this season. He is a proven leader while newly signed Kendal Briles will be the offensive coordinator on that side of the ball. Keep an eye on running backs Trent Battle and Emani Bailey.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 9.8% chance of winning at home this week. That leaves one to question, What if the Buffaloes pull off a win on the road in Ft. Worth? How would the world see Deion Sanders and Colorado? Anything can happen on a hot Saturday in North Texas. I’m taking TCU by 14! This game will be a measuring stick for a young Colorado team.



Final Score

TCU – 33

Colorado – 19