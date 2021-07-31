UFC on ESPN: Hall vs Strickland Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC on ESPN: Hall vs. Strickland will air on July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (ESPN/+)

PHILIP “THE FRESH PRINCE” ROWE (7-3-0) vs ORION “GALAXY” COSCE (7-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Rowe brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Cosce brings striking and judo. They both have plenty of techniques; Cosce is a better striker. His knockout power will cause great damage to Rowe early on. Rowe will try to bring the fight to the ground, but Cosce will manage to keep it standing. My prediction: Cosce wins via TKO in Round 2.

RYAN “BABY FACE” BENOIT (10-7-0) vs ZARRUKH “THE LION” ADASHEV (3-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Benoit brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Adashev brings kickboxing and wrestling. Adashev’s wrestling looks to be all he will need to win this fight. Benoit knows this and he will fight to keep the fight standing. His Muay Thai will give Adashev a good beating. Adashev will try using his kickboxing, but it won’t be enough to match up to Benoit’s Muay Thai. My prediction: Benoit wins via knockout in Round 2.

JINH YU FREY (10-6-0) vs ASHLEY “SPIDER MONKEY” YODER (8-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Frey brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Yoder brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Frey is great with her grappling; Yoder is a little better. Her combinations of jiu-jitsu and wrestling will give her a slight advantage. Frey will still be putting up a fight, but her pacing will cost her the fight in the end. My prediction: Yoder wins via split decision.

DANNY “THE COLOMBIAN WARRIOR” CHAVEZ (11-4-0) vs KAI “FIGHTING” HAWAIIAN” KAMAKA III (8-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Chavez brings striking and grappling. Kamaka brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Kamaka looks to use his boxing to make a quick finish of Chavez. Chavez will withstand Kamaka’s boxing and let Kamaka wear himself down. Chavez will then unload on Kamaka until the very end of the fight. My prediction: Chavez wins via unanimous decision.

CHRIS “GRITZ” GRUETZEMACHER (14-4-0) vs RAFA “GIFTED” GARCIA (12-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Gruetzemacher brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Garcia brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Gruetzemacher is tough with his striking and will give Garcia trouble. Garcia will overcome his striking by bringing Gruetzemacher to the ground. He will then use his judo and jiu-jitsu to wear Gruetzemacher down until he finds an opening to place him in a submission hold. My prediction: Garcia wins via submission in Round 3.

COLLIN ANGLIN (8-1-0) vs MELSIK “THE GUN” BAGHDASARYAN (5-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Anglin brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Baghdasaryan brings boxing, kickboxing, and Muay Thai. Anglin will be looking to bring the fight to the ground where he will use his jiu-jitsu to take control. Baghdasaryan will use his takedown defense to keep the fight standing. He will then use his striking to take Anglin out as Anglin is not as great of a striker. My prediction: Baghdasaryan wins via knockout in Round 1.

Main Card (ESPN/+)

BRYAN “BAM BAM” BARBERENA (15-7-0) vs JASON “THE VANILLA GORILLA” WITT (18-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Barberena brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Witt brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Barberena is a better grappler. His jiu-jitsu and wrestling combinations will prove too much for Witt to handle. Witt will try to use his kickboxing to end the fight early. Barberena will withstand Witt’s kickboxing and maintain his pacing at the same time. My prediction: Barberena wins via unanimous decision.

NIKLAS “GREEN MASK” STOLZE (12-4-0) vs JARED “NITE TRAIN” GOODEN (17-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Stolze brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Gooden brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Gooden’s grappling abilities look to be enough for him to take advantage of Stolze. Stolze will avoid Gooden’s grappling and use his kickboxing to keep Gooden away from him. Gooden will try to find a way around his kickboxing, but he will only end up getting hit with more strikes. My prediction: Stolze wins via TKO in Round 3.

CHEYANNE “THE WARRIOR PRINCESS” BUYS (5-2-0) vs GLORIA “GLORINHA” DE PAULA (5-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Buys brings striking and judo. De Paula brings striking and grappling. De Paula is great with striking and will look to keep Buys cornered up. Buys will avoid being placed in any corners and attack de Paula with full force. De Paula will try to run, but Buys will keep her trapped and attack her until the very end. My prediction: Buys wins via unanimous decision.

KYUNG HO “MR. PERFECT” KANG (17-8-0, 1 NC) vs RANI YAHYA (27-10-1, 1 NC)

This is a three-round co-main event in the bantamweight division. Kang brings taekwondo, ssireum, and jiu-jitsu. Yahya brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Kang’s taekwondo is impressive and looks to cause serious damage to Yahya. Yahya knows this and will avoid his taekwondo and counter with his Muay Thai. By using his Muay Thai he will hurt Kang and unleash his aggression upon him. Kang will try to defend, but it will be no use. My prediction: Yahya wins via knockout in Round 2.

#8 URIAH “PRIME TIME” HALL (17-9-0) vs #11 SEAN “TARZAN” STRICKLAND (23-3-0)

This is a five-round main event in the middleweight division. Hall brings kickboxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Strickland brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Hall is tough and has been looking impressive in recent fights. His striking and speed seem to bed all he will need to take Strickland out in this fight. Strickland will be able to avoid Hall’s striking and will be faster than him. Strickland will be able to catch Hall off guard and unload strikes upon him until he goes down for the count. My prediction: Strickland wins via knockout in Round 2.