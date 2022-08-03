C. Bells Micro Mania test session at TMS

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

C. Bells Micro Mania will be the perfect addition to NASCAR week at TMS. This will bring some of the best dirt track racers in the country to Texas to compete for the win.

Press Release from Texas Motor Speedway

CHRISTOPHER BELL ON HAND FOR FIRST TEST OF DIRT SURFACE FOR C. BELL’S MICRO MANIA

AT LI’L TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

· $50,440 total purse for inaugural event slated for Sept. 21-24 in conjunction with the Sept. 24-25 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader weekend on the 1.5-mile asphalt oval

· Bell along with two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch and son Brexton Busch are confirmed to compete