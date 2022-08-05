|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|–
|3
|11
|1
|Hitters
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|T. AndersonSS
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.309
|.347
|.404
|L. RobertDH
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.301
|.338
|.460
|E. JimenezLF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|.313
|.449
|J. Abreu1B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|.383
|.477
|A. VaughnRF
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.299
|.349
|.461
|Y. Moncada3B
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|.267
|.326
|A. PollockCF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|.284
|.347
|Y. GrandalC
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|.286
|.232
|J. Harrison2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|.307
|.376
|a – G. SheetsPH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|.289
|.391
|TEAM
|32
|2
|5
|2
|6
|9
|
a-grounded to third for Harrison in the 9th
- Batting
-
3B:
Moncada (1, Moore)
-
RBI:
Moncada (29), Vaughn (50)
-
2Out RBI:
Moncada
-
GIDP:
Harrison; Abreu
-
Team RISP:
0-6 (Abreu 0-1, Vaughn 0-1, Moncada 0-2, Grandal 0-1, Pollock 0-1)
-
Team LOB: 9
- Fielding
-
E:
Moncada (3, fielding)
-
DP:
2 (Harrison-Anderson-Abreu 2)
|Pitchers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|J. Cueto (L, 4-5)
|8.0
|11
|3
|3
|0
|4
|0
|106-76
|2.91
|TEAM
|8.0
|11
|3
|3
|0
|4
|0
|106-76
- Pitching
-
First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:
Cueto 23/32
-
Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:
Cueto-17-12-19-25
-
Ground Balls-Fly Balls:
Cueto 9-8
-
Game Scores:
J Cueto 52
|Hitters
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|M. Semien2B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|.298
|.404
|C. SeagerSS
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|.325
|.475
|J. HeimC
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|.317
|.453
|N. Lowe1B
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|.328
|.461
|A. GarciaRF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|.291
|.450
|L. TaverasCF
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|.356
|.460
|E. Duran3B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|.277
|.357
|E. HernandezDH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|.226
|.276
|a – M. ViloriaPH-DH
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|.389
|.500
|B. ThompsonLF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.333
|.333
|TEAM
|31
|3
|11
|3
|0
|4
|
a-singled to center for E. Hernández in the 7th
- Batting
-
2B:
Seager (13, Cueto); Lowe 2 (18, Cueto 2)
-
RBI:
Semien (52), Taveras (20), Viloria (4)
-
SF:
Semien
-
GIDP:
Seager; Heim
-
Team RISP:
3-8 (Heim 0-1, Lowe 0-1, Viloria 1-1, Taveras 1-1, Seager 0-1, García 0-2, Thompson 1-1)
-
Team LOB:
5
- Baserunning
-
CS:
Taveras (3, 2nd base by Cueto/Grandal)
- Fielding
-
E:
García (3, fielding)
-
DP:
2 (Seager-Semien-Lowe 2)
|Pitchers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|C. Ragans
|5.0
|3
|1
|0
|4
|3
|0
|93-55
|0.00
|B. Burke (W, 6-2)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|34-25
|1.13
|M. Moore (H, 6)
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|26-12
|1.98
|J. Hernandez (S, 2)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|12-9
|2.57
|TEAM
|9.0
|5
|2
|1
|6
|9
|0
|165-101
- Pitching
-
First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:
Moore 2/6; J. Hernández 2/3; Burke 5/7; Ragans 12/22
-
Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:
Moore-3-3-2-3; J. Hernández-1-7-0-1; Burke-7-3-12-3; Ragans-7-9-24-14
-
Ground Balls-Fly Balls:
Moore 0-3; J. Hernández 1-0; Burke 2-0; Ragans 6-6
-
Game Scores:
C Ragans 58
Scoring Summary
|Inning
|CHW
|TEX
|
|2nd
|Taveras singled to center, Lowe scored.
|0
|1
|
|3rd
|Vaughn grounded into fielder’s choice to catcher, Robert scored, Abreu to second.
|1
|1
|
|7th
|Viloria singled to center, Taveras scored, Duran to third.
|1
|2
|
|7th
|Semien hit sacrifice fly to right, Duran scored, Viloria to third.
|1
|3
|
|8th
|Moncada tripled to center, Abreu scored.
|2
|3