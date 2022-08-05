1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 5 1
0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 11 1
 
White Sox Hitting
Hitters AB R H RBI BB K AVG OBP SLG
T. AndersonSS 5 0 0 0 0 3 .309 .347 .404
L. RobertDH 3 1 1 0 2 2 .301 .338 .460
E. JimenezLF 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 .313 .449
J. Abreu1B 3 1 1 0 1 0 .302 .383 .477
A. VaughnRF 3 0 1 1 1 0 .299 .349 .461
Y. Moncada3B 4 0 1 1 0 1 .204 .267 .326
A. PollockCF 3 0 1 0 1 0 .235 .284 .347
Y. GrandalC 3 0 0 0 1 1 .190 .286 .232
J. Harrison2B 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240 .307 .376
a – G. SheetsPH 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230 .289 .391
TEAM 32 2 5 2 6 9      
a-grounded to third for Harrison in the 9th
  • Batting
  • 3B:

    Moncada (1, Moore)

  • RBI:

    Moncada (29), Vaughn (50)

  • 2Out RBI:

    Moncada

  • GIDP:

    Harrison; Abreu

  • Team RISP:

    0-6 (Abreu 0-1, Vaughn 0-1, Moncada 0-2, Grandal 0-1, Pollock 0-1)

  • Team LOB: 9
  • Fielding
  • E:

    Moncada (3, fielding)

  • DP:

    2 (Harrison-Anderson-Abreu 2)

 

White Sox Pitching
Pitchers IP H R ER BB K HR PC-ST ERA
J. Cueto (L, 4-5) 8.0 11 3 3 0 4 0 106-76 2.91
TEAM 8.0 11 3 3 0 4 0 106-76  
  • Pitching
  • First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:

    Cueto 23/32

  • Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:

    Cueto-17-12-19-25

  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls:

    Cueto 9-8

  • Game Scores:

    J Cueto 52

Rangers Hitting
Hitters AB R H RBI BB K AVG OBP SLG
M. Semien2B 3 0 1 1 0 0 .241 .298 .404
C. SeagerSS 4 0 2 0 0 0 .249 .325 .475
J. HeimC 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255 .317 .453
N. Lowe1B 4 1 2 0 0 1 .284 .328 .461
A. GarciaRF 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244 .291 .450
L. TaverasCF 3 1 2 1 0 0 .317 .356 .460
E. Duran3B 3 1 1 0 0 1 .232 .277 .357
E. HernandezDH 2 0 0 0 0 2 .207 .226 .276
a – M. ViloriaPH-DH 1 0 1 1 0 0 .267 .389 .500
B. ThompsonLF 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333 .333 .333
TEAM 31 3 11 3 0 4      
a-singled to center for E. Hernández in the 7th
  • Batting
  • 2B:

    Seager (13, Cueto); Lowe 2 (18, Cueto 2)

  • RBI:

    Semien (52), Taveras (20), Viloria (4)

  • SF:

    Semien

  • GIDP:

    Seager; Heim

  • Team RISP:

    3-8 (Heim 0-1, Lowe 0-1, Viloria 1-1, Taveras 1-1, Seager 0-1, García 0-2, Thompson 1-1)

  • Team LOB:

    5

  • Baserunning
  • CS:

    Taveras (3, 2nd base by Cueto/Grandal)

  • Fielding
  • E:

    García (3, fielding)

  • DP:

    2 (Seager-Semien-Lowe 2)

Rangers Pitching
Pitchers IP H R ER BB K HR PC-ST ERA
C. Ragans 5.0 3 1 0 4 3 0 93-55 0.00
B. Burke (W, 6-2) 2.0 1 0 0 0 4 0 34-25 1.13
M. Moore (H, 6) 1.0 1 1 1 2 0 0 26-12 1.98
J. Hernandez (S, 2) 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 12-9 2.57
TEAM 9.0 5 2 1 6 9 0 165-101  
  • Pitching
  • First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:

    Moore 2/6; J. Hernández 2/3; Burke 5/7; Ragans 12/22

  • Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:

    Moore-3-3-2-3; J. Hernández-1-7-0-1; Burke-7-3-12-3; Ragans-7-9-24-14

  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls:

    Moore 0-3; J. Hernández 1-0; Burke 2-0; Ragans 6-6

  • Game Scores:

    C Ragans 58

Scoring Summary

Inning CHW TEX  
  2nd Taveras singled to center, Lowe scored. 0 1  
  3rd Vaughn grounded into fielder’s choice to catcher, Robert scored, Abreu to second. 1 1  
  7th Viloria singled to center, Taveras scored, Duran to third. 1 2  
  7th Semien hit sacrifice fly to right, Duran scored, Viloria to third. 1 3  
  8th Moncada tripled to center, Abreu scored. 2 3