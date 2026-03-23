Jacob Denny sweeps the weekend

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Jacob Denney continued his early-season dominance by completing the weekend sweep at Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track, earning his fourth consecutive victory and thirteenth career feature win with the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues. Denney led 29 of the 30 laps in Saturday’s Night Two feature to secure the clean sweep.

Full Results — https://www.powri.com/schedule/?i=31369

TRD A Feature

30 laps | 00:19:31.423