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Jacob Denny sweeps the weekend

March 22, 2026 Featured, Galleries, Motorsports, NASCAR / Texas Motor Speedway

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Jacob Denney continued his early-season dominance by completing the weekend sweep at Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track, earning his fourth consecutive victory and thirteenth career feature win with the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues. Denney led 29 of the 30 laps in Saturday’s Night Two feature to secure the clean sweep.

Full Results — https://www.powri.com/schedule/?i=31369

TRD A Feature

30 laps | 00:19:31.423

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Zach Daum Pocahontas, IL 5D
2 5 Jakeb Boxell Zanesville, IN 54
3 2 Matt Sherrell Collinsville, OK 21
4 4 Kyle Jones Kennedale, TX 27X
5 10 Blake Hahn Sapulpa, OK 52
6 16 Kevin Thomas Jr Cullman, AL 14
7 7 Gavin Miller Allentown, PA 97
8 12 Jonathan Beason Broken Arrow, OK 14J
9 6 Hayden Reinbold Gilbert, AZ 19A
10 19 Karter Sarff Mason City, IL 7U
11 17 Jacob Denney Galloway, OH 67
12 21 Alex Sewell Broken Arrow, OK 8
13 22 Kale Drake Collinsville, OK 4
14 8 Brecken Reese Canyon, TX 20Q
15 20 Mack Leopard Beavercreek, OH 14L
16 15 Cullen Hutchison Butler, PA 83H
17 23 Branigan Roark Lincoln, MO 44
18 18 Colton Robinson Titusville, FL 67K
19 9 Rylan Gray Greenfield, IN 81G
20 13 Cooper Miller Graham, TX 8L
21 14 Frank Flud Pryor, OK 81F
22 11 Cannon McIntosh Bixby, OK 08
23 1 Ryan Padgett Anadarko, OK 98P

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