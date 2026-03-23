Jacob Denny sweeps the weekend

Jacob Denney continued his early-season dominance by completing the weekend sweep at Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track, earning his fourth consecutive victory and thirteenth career feature win with the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues. Denney led 29 of the 30 laps in Saturday’s Night Two feature to secure the clean sweep.
Full Results — https://www.powri.com/schedule/?i=31369
TRD A Feature
30 laps | 00:19:31.423
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Zach Daum
|Pocahontas, IL
|5D
|2
|5
|Jakeb Boxell
|Zanesville, IN
|54
|3
|2
|Matt Sherrell
|Collinsville, OK
|21
|4
|4
|Kyle Jones
|Kennedale, TX
|27X
|5
|10
|Blake Hahn
|Sapulpa, OK
|52
|6
|16
|Kevin Thomas Jr
|Cullman, AL
|14
|7
|7
|Gavin Miller
|Allentown, PA
|97
|8
|12
|Jonathan Beason
|Broken Arrow, OK
|14J
|9
|6
|Hayden Reinbold
|Gilbert, AZ
|19A
|10
|19
|Karter Sarff
|Mason City, IL
|7U
|11
|17
|Jacob Denney
|Galloway, OH
|67
|12
|21
|Alex Sewell
|Broken Arrow, OK
|8
|13
|22
|Kale Drake
|Collinsville, OK
|4
|14
|8
|Brecken Reese
|Canyon, TX
|20Q
|15
|20
|Mack Leopard
|Beavercreek, OH
|14L
|16
|15
|Cullen Hutchison
|Butler, PA
|83H
|17
|23
|Branigan Roark
|Lincoln, MO
|44
|18
|18
|Colton Robinson
|Titusville, FL
|67K
|19
|9
|Rylan Gray
|Greenfield, IN
|81G
|20
|13
|Cooper Miller
|Graham, TX
|8L
|21
|14
|Frank Flud
|Pryor, OK
|81F
|22
|11
|Cannon McIntosh
|Bixby, OK
|08
|23
|1
|Ryan Padgett
|Anadarko, OK
|98P