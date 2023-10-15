TCU dominated BYU 44-11

Redshirt freshman quarterback Josh Hoover throws for 439 yards and 4 touchdowns (37-58 passing). 13 players caught passes from Hoover led by JP Richardson’s 6 receptions for 104 yards.
Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|BYU
|0
|8
|3
|0
|11
|TCU
|14
|17
|10
|3
|44
Scoring Summary
|
1st Quarter
|BYU
|TCU
|
TD
13:40
Millard Bradford 35 Yd Interception Return (Griffin Kell Kick)
3 plays, 5 yards, 1:20
|0
|7
|
TD
10:09
JP Richardson 42 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Griffin Kell Kick)
7 plays, 68 yards, 1:57
|0
|14
|
2nd Quarter
|BYU
|TCU
|
FG
13:15
Griffin Kell 40 Yd Field Goal
6 plays, 21 yards, 1:45
|0
|17
|
TD
8:09
Jared Wiley 7 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Griffin Kell Kick)
5 plays, 42 yards, 1:49
|0
|24
|
TD
3:15
Keelan Marion 3 Yd Run (Kedon Slovis Pass to Chase Roberts for Two-Point Conversion)
10 plays, 84 yards, 4:54
|8
|24
|
TD
0:40
Savion Williams 7 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Griffin Kell Kick)
9 plays, 81 yards, 2:35
|8
|31
|
3rd Quarter
|BYU
|TCU
|
TD
12:55
Warren Thompson 14 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Griffin Kell Kick)
8 plays, 82 yards, 2:05
|8
|38
|
FG
10:29
Will Ferrin 46 Yd Field Goal
6 plays, 30 yards, 2:26
|11
|38
|
FG
6:43
Griffin Kell 35 Yd Field Goal
12 plays, 67 yards, 3:46
|11
|41
|
4th Quarter
|BYU
|TCU
|
FG
6:18
Griffin Kell 47 Yd Field Goal
6 plays, 34 yards, 2:26
|11
|44