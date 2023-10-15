News Ticker

TCU dominated BYU 44-11

October 15, 2023 Big XII Football, Featured, Football, Galleries, NCAA Football, Sports, TCU Football

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Redshirt freshman quarterback Josh Hoover throws for 439 yards and 4 touchdowns (37-58 passing). 13 players caught passes from Hoover led by JP Richardson’s 6 receptions for 104 yards.

Final
 
  1 2 3 4 T
BYU 0 8 3 0 11
TCU 14 17 10 3 44
 

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

 BYU TCU
TD
13:40
Millard Bradford 35 Yd Interception Return (Griffin Kell Kick)
3 plays, 5 yards, 1:20
 0 7
TD
10:09
JP Richardson 42 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Griffin Kell Kick)
7 plays, 68 yards, 1:57
 0 14
 
 

2nd Quarter

 BYU TCU
FG
13:15
Griffin Kell 40 Yd Field Goal
6 plays, 21 yards, 1:45
 0 17
TD
8:09
Jared Wiley 7 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Griffin Kell Kick)
5 plays, 42 yards, 1:49
 0 24
TD
3:15
Keelan Marion 3 Yd Run (Kedon Slovis Pass to Chase Roberts for Two-Point Conversion)
10 plays, 84 yards, 4:54
 8 24
TD
0:40
Savion Williams 7 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Griffin Kell Kick)
9 plays, 81 yards, 2:35
 8 31
 
 

3rd Quarter

 BYU TCU
TD
12:55
Warren Thompson 14 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Griffin Kell Kick)
8 plays, 82 yards, 2:05
 8 38
FG
10:29
Will Ferrin 46 Yd Field Goal
6 plays, 30 yards, 2:26
 11 38
FG
6:43
Griffin Kell 35 Yd Field Goal
12 plays, 67 yards, 3:46
 11 41
 
 

4th Quarter

 BYU TCU
FG
6:18
Griffin Kell 47 Yd Field Goal
6 plays, 34 yards, 2:26
 11 44

