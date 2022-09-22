Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns

Thursday – September 22 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

FirstEnergy Stadium – Cleveland, OH



Records Before the Game

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1, 1-0 Away)

Cleveland Browns (1-1, 0-1 Home)



The Pittsburgh Steelers are still rolling even with the retirement of Big Ben. The team has found a signal caller in former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky. The Browns have a new quarterback under center as well in Jacoby Brissett. Both teams are looking to get a leg up in the AFC. This game will be an important Thursday night division rival match up. Let’s take a closer look at this upcoming game in Cleveland.



The AFC North at a glance

Both teams sit in the AFC North. This game will give the winner an edge in the division. The Steelers, Ravens and Cleveland are all 1-1 while the Bengals are 0-2. Anything can happen in the next 4 weeks of the NFL.



Pittsburgh Steelers

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky is doing well right now starting for the Steelers. He has 362 passing yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. The key for the Steelers offense is running back Najee Harris. Najee has racked up 72 rushing yards on 25 attempts. This week he has to have a good game or the Steelers offensive line will struggle against the Browns defensive front. The Steelers offense and defense are both averaging 18.5 on both sides of the ball.



Cleveland Browns

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has the keys to the Browns offense in his hands. He will be the key until quarterback Deshaun Watson gets off suspension. He has weapons in running back Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and wide out Amari Cooper. The Browns are better than they were last season across the board. Keep an eye on the Browns defense in this one. They will play big Thursday night. The Browns offense is averaging 28.0 and defense are giving up 27.5!



Prediction

ESPN has the Browns with a 53.5% chance of winning at home Thursday. The over/under is 38.5 so take the under in this one. I’m taking the Browns by 3!!



Final Score

Browns – 20

Steelers – 17