Big12 Championship Game #10 Kansas State Wildcats vs #3 TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#10 Kansas State Wildcats vs #3 TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – December 3 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ABC

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Records Before the Game

#10 Kansas State Wildcats (9-3, 7-2 Big 12)

#3 TCU Horned Frogs (12-0, 9-0 Big 12)



The Horned Frogs has proven to the country that the Big 12 conference isn’t a weak one. Everyone talks about the SEC, Pac-12 and other conferences while stating that the Big 12 isn’t all that good. TCU is ranked #3 in the country and are poised to make some noise in the playoffs. Let’s take a look at this year’s Big 12 championship game being played at Jerry’s World!



Big 12 Championship

The Big 12 has been a pretty tight conference this year in terms of competition and quality of games. Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Baylor could have easily played in this game. TCU has been the measuring stick for the conference this year. They plain and simple finish games strong in every aspect of the game. That’s what separates this team from everyone else.



#10 Kansas State Wildcats

K-State is a very dangerous team! Please don’t take this team lightly. The offense averages 33.4 points per game while the defense is giving up 19.4 points on that side of the ball. Last week they beat Kansas by 20 at home to get to this game. Quarterback Adrian Martinez will get the start for the Wildcats. He has 1261 passing yards with 6 touchdowns and 1 interception. He protects the ball and very seldom turns it over. He will be the x-factor for the Wildcats this week.



#3 TCU Horned Frogs

Quarterback Max Duggan is one of the best leaders in the country. At one time he led the team in rushing as well as passing. Keep in mind that he had problems with his heart that sidelined him a couple of years ago. He has 3,070 passing yards with 29 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He will be the x-factor for the Horned Frogs. Running back Kendre Miller is the work horse and needs the ball early and often.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 53.9% chance of winning this one and claiming the title. The over/under is 61, so take the over in this one. I’m taking #TCU by 8!



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 42

Wildcats – 34