SEC Championship Game: #14 LSU Tigers vs #1 Georgia Bulldogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#14 LSU Tigers vs #1 Georgia Bulldogs

Saturday – December 3 – 3:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA



Records Before the Game

#14 LSU Tigers (9-3, 6-2 SEC)

#1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0 SEC)



The #1 Georgia Bulldogs have set their place at the College Football Playoff table from the start of the season. The #14 LSU Tigers have fought their way into the national conversation here and there throughout the season. It’s a fact, the SEC Championship Game is one of the most anticipated and watched games of the season. Keep an eye on this one because of the implications from the outcome of the game.



SEC Conference

The SEC conference has two-divisions. The SEC – East champions are the #1 Georgia Bulldogs while the SEC – West will be represented by the #14 LSU Tigers. The SEC has 6 nationally ranked teams in its conference. Essentially these two teams represent the best of the conference and this year’s game should be a good one. The history of this game is rich and interesting from the inaugural game in 1992 to this year’s matchup. Many of the pundits predicted Georgia and Alabama. Well they got half of the equation right… Anything can happen on any given Saturday in college football. That’s why they play the game on the field and not on paper!



#14 LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers looked like they were spiraling to the depths of the conference before hiring former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers a few years removed from their most recent national championship. The Tigers are led by Junior Jayden Daniels who has passed for 2566 yards with 15 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. The key for the Tigers will be establishing the run with Daniels taking the lead. Daniels sprained his ankle last week against the Texas A&M Aggies. Apparently he has had a good week of practice with no real complaints for the dual-threat quarterback. Keep an eye on sophomore wide receiver Malik Nabers. He’s averaging 12.5 yards per reception. The x-factor will be Daniels! How he fares determines the fate of the Tigers.



#1 Georgia Bulldogs

Quarterback Stetson Bennett will be the key for the Bulldogs offense. He has passed for 3151 yards through the air with 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Running back Kenny McIntosh has 654 yards on the ground with 8 touchdowns. He will be a problem for the Tigers defense running the ball between the tackles. Tight End Brock Bowers leads the team in receptions and receiving yards. He averages 14 yards a reception this season. The x-factor will be the Georgia defense that is leading the country with 11 points per game.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bulldogs with a 83% chance of winning the SEC championship on Saturday. The winner of this game could easily win the national championship. The over/under is 51, so take the over in this one. I think this game will be closer than expected. I’m taking Georgia by 10!



Final Score

Bulldogs – 31

Tigers – 21