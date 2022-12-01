Pac-12 Championship: #11 Utah Utes vs #4 USC Trojans Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#11 Utah Utes vs #4 USC Trojans

Friday – December 2 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV



Records Before the Game

#11 Utah Utes (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12)

#4 USC Trojans (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12)



#4 USC has a new coach, a new quarterback and a new attitude. This season was marred at the start by whispers around the conference about how USC signed their coach. However it happened, HC Lincoln Riley is here to stay and win championships. Utah is the surprise of the Pac-12 this season. This team is usually one of the cellar dwellers of the conference. Head coach Kyle Whittingham has changed the identity of this team and has them ready to win a championship. Let’s take a look at this year’s Pac-12 title game.



Pac-12 Championship

If you were to take a look at the Pac-12 conference, you would find that 6 of the 12 teams are ranked nationally. Only two teams are left standing #11 Utah and #4 USC. This game will be a steppingstone for the winner of this one.



#11 Utah Utes

Utah is a sneaky good team. They have won 4 of their last 5 games with their loss to #12 Oregon Ducks on the road by 3. Quarterback Cameron Rising is a junior that has earned his stripes. On the season, he has 2,629 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He will be one of the keys for Utah in this game. Keep an eye on running back Tavion Thomas. He can run the ball between the tackles and gain the tough yards to move the chains. The defense will need to play big on their side of the ball.



#4 USC Trojans

Once upon a time, USC was called “Running back U”. Head coach Lincoln Riley has brought his quarterback with him from Oklahoma. Caleb Williams has been in the Heisman conversation for this season. He has 3,712 passing yards with 34 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. His play will be the x-factor for the USC offense. Running back Travis Dye is questionable with a mild injury. He’s a game time decision. Wide out Jordan Addison will be featured in the slot and outside the lines. Keep your eyes on him.



Prediction

ESPN has the Utes with a 61.2% chance of taking the title. The over/under is 67, so take the over it’s the safe bet! I’m taking Utah by 6!

Final Score

Utes – 37

Trojans – 31